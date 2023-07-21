Police probe drowning of American man

POLICE in New Providence are investigating the drowning death of a 46-year-old male of Pennsylvania, USA.
The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 11am yesterday. The man died after he began experiencing difficulties while swimming in waters near Blue Lagoon Island.
The victim was retrieved from the water in an unresponsive state and transported to Princess Margaret Hospital for further medical attention but succumbed a short time later.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID