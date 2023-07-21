Two charged with recent murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were locked behind bars after they were accused of two separate murders in New Providence earlier this month.

Both of the victims in these killings were out on bail for murder, with one being shot dead in his car on Baillou Road and the other killed in a nightclub in Fox Hill.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Berrin Fenelus, 27, with murder.

The Acting Chief Magistrate also charged Junior Maglone, 19, with a separate murder.

Glendon Rolle represented Fenelus, while Ian Cargill represented Maglone.

Fenelus allegedly shot and killed Fred Lloyd as he sat in the backseat of a white Toyota Passo parked on Blackstone Close and Baillou Hill Road at around 7am on July 11.

At the time of his death the 26-year-old victim, who was on bail, was being electronically monitored. Lloyd was accused of causing the death of 19-year-old Kendise Smith on January 18, 2021.

Maglone allegedly approached Alando Curtis at the Da Bing Nightclub in Fox Hill on the night of July 16. After the pair got into a physical argument, the defendant reportedly shot and killed Curtis.

The 26-year-old victim in this matter was being electronically monitored after he was accused of killing 19-year-old Aurelio Deal in a drive by shooting in Fox Hill on September 16, 2019.

Curtis had also recently been fined $1,500 in March for failing to charge his monitoring device.

Both defendants’ cases will be moved to the Supreme Court through voluntary bills of indictment set for service on October 19.