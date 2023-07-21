Two men deny sex charges in separate incidents

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN, charged in the Supreme Court on Friday, denied sexual assault charges in separate incidents involving minors.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson arraigned Maxwell Ferguson, 65, who was charged with several instances of sexual assault.

These charges include unlawful sexual intercourse, attempted unlawful sexual intercourse and two counts of indecent assault.

Ferguson is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl sometime between November and December of 2021 in New Providence.

The accused is further charged with attempting to have sex with the same minor on January 6, 2022. He also allegedly indecently assaulted the same girl twice between September 2021 and January 6, 2022.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Ferguson was informed that his bail will continue. Ferguson is expected to have his trial date fixed on August 8 before Justice Franklyn Williams.

Justice Grant-Thompson arraigned Efraim Antonio Junior Brown on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Brown allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl on two occasions between January 1 and 31, 2022. After pleading not guilty to both charges, the defendant was also told his bail will continue.

Brown will have his trial date fixed before Justice Gregory Hilton on August 3 at 2pm.