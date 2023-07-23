Two dead after Mason's Addition shooting

Two men are dead after a shooting incident in the Mason’s Addition community, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

According to reports, both men were standing in a yard on Spence Street when two men armed with high-powered weapons emerged from a nearby track road and opened fire on them.

One of the men reportedly tried to flee the scene only to be chased by his assailants and gunned down in a nearby yard where he was pronounced dead..

The second man suffered gunshot injuries to both legs. He was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital but died of his injuries later.

Police are actively investigating and are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist with this investigation to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers @ 328-TIPS.