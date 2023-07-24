Commissioner Clayton Fernander’s rise in the Royal Bahamas Police Force

CLAYTON Fernander achieved the pinnacle of his career within the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) by becoming the ninth Commissioner of Police in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. He was born on the beautiful island of San Salvador to Minerva Butler and the late Wellington Fernander and was raised in Bain Town, New Providence. Mr Fernander attributes his success to the guidance and influence of his mother and late grandmother, Elvina Walker.

From a young age, he was captivated by police detective stories and aspired to become a police detective. After graduating from CC Sweeting Senior High School, he joined the RBPF on July 27, 1982. Mr Fernander’s policing career began as a traffic investigator, and he was later transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on May 21, 1984. His childhood dream materialised, drawing inspiration from esteemed senior detectives like Assistant Commissioner Basil Dean and Superintendents Douglas Hanna, Garth Johnson, and Raymond Mackey. For the next 28 years, Mr Fernander made remarkable contributions to CID, leading investigations on numerous high-profile cases and earning the distinction of being the lead detective throughout The Bahamas.

During his tenure at CID, Mr. Fernander received multiple promotions. In 2006, he entered the gazetted rank of Assistant Superintendent, and five years later, he was elevated to Superintendent. Mr Fernander’s ascent was driven by his fearless work, bravery, and diligence in closing numerous high-profile murder, firearm, and armed robbery cases. As a Superintendent, he held key positions, including Officer-in-Charge for the Southeastern Division, Southern Division, and Selective Enforcement Unit. Throughout his career, Mr Fernander exemplified the values of the RBPF, demonstrating unwavering courage, integrity, and loyalty as a respected and trusted Police Officer. In 2013, he faced a life-threatening incident when he was shot during a botched armed robbery, resulting in permanent damage to his hand. Despite his injuries, he and his team relentlessly pursued the suspects, leading to their arrest within 24 hours.

Mr Fernander’s career also involved training from esteemed law enforcement institutions and experts, including instructors from Scotland Yard. He completed various courses on homicide investigation, leadership, ethics, and personal development. His exceptional service earned him numerous medals, accolades, and commendations, including the Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Police Service. In December 2021, he assumed the role of Deputy Commissioner and, on July 7, 2022, was appointed as Commissioner. A visionary leader committed to combating crime, Commissioner Fernander has initiated transformative measures to enhance accountability, criminal investigations, public relations, and the overall reputation of the Force.

Under Commissioner Fernander’s leadership, the Law Enforcement Empowerment and Preparedness Programme was established to support individuals interested in joining law enforcement agencies in The Bahamas. This initiative offers specialized tutoring and training for individuals who may not meet the requirements of traditional entrance examinations but possess the potential to become effective officers. Another significant initiative is the Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Task Force, which is comprised of Police Officers and officers from various agencies, including the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Bahamas Customs, Department of Immigration, Department of Inland Revenue, and the Alcohol and Firearms Bureau from the United States. Together, they work collaboratively to combat illegal weapons and gang-related violence.

In addition, The Domestic Violence Task Force also includes capable and compassionate officers dedicated to raising public awareness and establishing community trust. Their ultimate objective is to eradicate domestic violence. Commissioner Fernander also spearheaded the Public Affairs & Communications Department. This department is responsible for developing, explaining, and evaluating content intended for public distribution. Its primary objective is to offer a transparent and uniform voice on behalf of the RBPF, actively engaging the public through various communication channels. Lastly, the Saturation Patrols Unit represents the most recent initiative to enhance crime-fighting efforts. This unit targets prolific offenders and wanted individuals, conducts undercover operations, and adopts a zero-tolerance approach to minor offences. Commissioner Fernander’s administration strives to improve law enforcement effectiveness and safety in The Bahamas by implementing these measures.

In conclusion, Commissioner Clayton Fernander’s remarkable journey within the RBPF is an inspiring testament to the power of dedication, perseverance, and leadership. He rose through the ranks to become the Commissioner of Police and has consistently displayed a visionary approach to combatting crime. He has implemented transformative initiatives and fostered community involvement. His commitment to improving accountability, justice, safety, public relations, and the overall image of the Force is evident in his actions. Commissioner Fernander’s outstanding achievements, recognised by prestigious accolades, reflect his exceptional service and dedication to his duty.

• This article is part of a series on police history in The Bahamas, provided by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.