FINA Worlds: Taylor wins heat of 50 butterfly

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

LAMAR Taylor, coming off his historic performance at the Central American and Caribbean Games, posted a victory in his heat of the men’s 50 metre butterfly as the FINA World Championships got underway yesterday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Taylor, one of four swimmers representing the Bahamas, touched the wall in a personal best of 23.91 seconds to win the fifth of 10 heats. He was off the Bahamian record of 23.74 that Vereance ‘Elvis’ Burrows clocked at the World Championships in Rome, Italy. However, Taylor finished 40th overall yesterday.

Taylor, 20, still has the 50m free to compete in on Friday and the 50m backstroke on Saturday. He won the gold in the 50m backstroke at the CAC Games in a national record of 25.08.



Meanwhile, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson, 19, competed in a pair of events yesterday. She was in the women’s 50m butterfly in 29.92 and the 200m medley in 2:25.36.

Thompson, 20, will be back in the pool for the 100m freestyle on Thursday.

The other two members of the team waiting to compete are Davante Carey and Rhanishka Gibbs.

Carey will compete in the men’s 100m backstroke today and the 100m butterfly on Thursday and Gibbs, 17, is entered in the women’s 50m butterfly on Friday and the 50m freestyle on Saturday.

Thompson and Gibbs also competed at the CAC Games with Taylor. They will team up with Carey to compete in the mixed 4 x 200m relay on Friday.