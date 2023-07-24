Past speakers of the House of Assembly back Parliamentary Service Bill

A BILL to make Parliament more independent has the backing of past speakers of the House of Assembly.

In a joint press statement, Italia Johnson, Alvin Smith, Dr Kendal Major and Halson Moultrie said the first reading of the Parliamentary Service Bill last week is an “exciting and historic undertaking” that they endorse.

“We,” the press statement said, “endorse the objects and reasons of the bill to: establish an independent parliamentary service outside of the public service; b) establish an autonomous Parliamentary Service Commission independent of the executive branch with certain financial and budgetary controls; c) generate revenue and receive grants; d) create a seamless transfer of persons now working in the Senate and House of Assembly to the Parliamentary Service.”

“The bill comes at a time when citizens are demanding more openness of governance institutions, more civic participation and ways to increase transparency, responsiveness, accountability and effectiveness. To strengthen our democratic institutions, restore citizens’ trust and improve our ability to achieve sustainable development, parliaments must lead by example and open legislative processes to citizens. They also have an important role to play in promoting open governments through lawmaking, oversight, budgeting and awareness-raising.”

Under the bill, the Senate and the House of Assembly could generate revenue and receive grants so that the Parliamentary Service Commission could control and manage the parliamentary service.

The service would have clerical staff, maintenance staff, security staff and advisory services for both the Senate president, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, committees of both houses and members of the Senate and House, other than ministers.

It would also include a parliamentary reporting division, comprising the Hansard and the Parliamentary Channel.