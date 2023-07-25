Aruba goes home with the gold

By BRENT STUBBS

ARUBA blanked Puerto Rico 11-0 to win the 12-and-under division of the Babe Ruth Caribbean Championship yesterday at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

In the process, the two teams advanced to the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series at Ballparks of America in Branson, Missouri, in a couple of weeks.

It was revenge for Aruba, who suffered their only loss in the tournament to Puerto Rico. Manager Revelino Maduro said they did what they had to do.

“It was great. We had some good pitching, our catcher played very smart, our defence held up and we got some very good hits,” he said.

As they look ahead to Branson, Maduro said the tournament will help them to see what they need to work on.

He said their pitchers will have to get a little more sharp but, other than that, “we are ready.”

Shortstop K Leer went 3-for-4 with four runs batted in (RBI) and scored twice, while second baseman X Maduro was 1-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored and J Reed was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored to lead Aruba’s offensive attack.

Kevin Erasmus pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three hits with eight strikeouts and six walks for the win before he was relieved by J. Werleman. Puerto Rico used three pitchers, but could not stop Aruba’s attack.

“I think I could have thrown more strikes, but I am happy that we won it,” said 12-year-old Erasmus, who lost in their first game to Puerto Rico. “We just have to get ready for the World Series.”

Puerto Rico’s manager Efraen Suarez said they lost out to a very good team with good itching.

“They had good pitching all through the game. Our hitting was not here today,” he said. “We had a good time being here in the Bahamas, but we would like to have won.”

Suarez, however, said they are heading to Branson, so they have to get their pitchers ready and improve on their batting if they intend to be a contender for the title.

Cuba picked up the bronze medal by blanking Curacao 10-0 on a two-hit, four strikeouts. one walk performance from winning pitcher H Ianmarco. Shortstop AC Miguel led their offensive attack by going 3-for-4 with four RBI and three runs scored.

Host Bahamas had to settle for fifth place.

In the 16-and-under invitational segment of the tournament, played in the new Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, the Bahamas feared much better, winning the bronze medal with an 8-0 whitewashing of North Netherlands last night.

In identical fashion as the 12U, Aruba and Puerto Rico played for the gold in the 16U invitational. Their match was still going on up to press time. No results were available.

Earlier in the day in the playoffs, Puerto Rico beat North Netherland 10-0 and Aruba nipped the Bahamas 6-5. With their victories, Aruba and Puerto Rico advanced to the final, while the Bahamas and North Netherlands had to play for bronze.