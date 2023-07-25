FACE TO FACE: Bahamian Diaspora Awards celebrate the story of our people around the globe

By FELICITY DARVILLE

BAHAMIANS are known for leaving indelible marks wherever they go. Amazing stories of Bahamians who are excelling in various fields and making a positive impact in their communities come from every corner of the globe.

This trademark of success dates way back to the 1870s when Bahamians migrated to South Florida and established some of the oldest neighbourhoods there. Bahamian seeking new lives and bright futures became the first black residents in South Florida. Bahamians are the pioneers of the city of Miami. One third of the signatories of the Charter for the city of Miami were Bahamian, according to Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, because they had the ability to read and write. Descendants of these pioneers, friends of The Bahamas who have made a lasting impact on the country, as well as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, were all honoured during the second annual Bahamas Diaspora Awards Gala in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.

The event honoured Bahamians currently blazing trails in the United States of America, while paying homage to those who paved the way. In the late 1800s, Bahamians found work at places like the Peacock Inn, which served as a major hub for the growing community that surrounded it. With an air of distinction and self-pride, they made a positive impact on all they encountered. Bahamians developed communities such as Coconut Grove, founding the city’s oldest historically black community, today called the West Grove or, more recently, Village West. They also developed Lemon City, Cutler, and many others, and were some of the earliest residents in areas like the Florida Keys and Tarpon Springs.

In 1943, “The Contract” was formed - a farm labour programme developed through an agreement between The Bahamas and the US government. The Contract allowed thousands of Bahamian men and women from throughout the archipelago work in America, cultivating and harvesting a variety of crops; for example: tobacco in Tennessee; peaches in Georgia; corn in Minnesota; citrus in Florida; and peanuts in North Carolina. When The Contract was over, some workers returned to The Bahamas, while others settled throughout the United States, particularly in the state of Florida and New York.

In Miami, 150 years of history has been solidified with the naming of Little Bahamas. This area includes landmarks like the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church; the Coconut Grove Cemetery; the Coloured Library (Odd Fellows Hall); the Nassau Daddy Peacock; and the Mariah Brown House, which is named for its first homeowners, Mariah and Ernest Brown. The couple was among the earliest black Bahamians to establish the community, and their home remains nearly unchanged since it was constructed in 1890. Bahamians built homes that have stood the test of time and survived hurricanes, built with coral rock and Dade County Pine. People flock from around the world to attend the Miami Bahamas Junkanoo Festival, also known as the Coconut Grove Bahamian Goombay Festival.

“Bahamians has brought Miami to where it is today - a bustling center for tourism, commerce and the arts,” said Rosie Gomez, president of the National Association of The Bahamas, as she spoke at The Bahamas Diaspora Awards Gala.

“It is the biggest economy in the south western hemisphere - a tribute to the foundational work done by Bahamians.”

The Bahamas Diaspora Association, in conjunction with the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD), the National Association of The Bahamas and the Curtis Foundation, hosted the event at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, where hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the honourees. The Bahamas Diaspora Association event celebrated The Bahamas 50th Independence anniversary, and was held under the theme: “Working together to empower the Diaspora while committed to Nation Building”.

During the awards gala, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, of the US House of Representatives, a Bahamian descendant, presented Mr Davis with the Leadership and Political Award. She pointed out that Mr Davis has become a leading voice for Small Island Development States on matters of climate change and sustainability on the global stage, he has repositioned the country as a global leader in digital assets, and he has appointed a record number of women to his Cabinet, among other notable achievements.

“It is an honour to be amongst such a distinguished group - a community continuing to grow and make contributions to your adopted homeland,” said Mr Davis.

“It is a testament to the bond that unites us, regardless of geographical borders. The Bahamas Diaspora Association was born out of a vision to support our country. These hold special significance as we commemorate our 50th Independence.”

“You have shown immense dedication to your local communities. Your impact transcends borders. You are global citizens making positive changes. We recognise and applaud those who have rallied to support Bahamians - especially during Hurricane Dorian. It is your generous compassion that reminds us that the Bahamian spirit knows no barriers. Today, we are stronger, ready to face any obstacles that come our way.”

“We cannot overlook those who, in early 19th century, set foot in the United States of America and helped build the foundation for our growth. The community of Coconut Grove shows that we have a history of making significant contributions wherever we go. Today, our diaspora is a proud, adaptable and auspicious group. You are motivated, broadcasting the rich cultural heritage of our islands wherever you go. Continue to forge new paths and create history in places you now call home.”

Seven other awardees were celebrated at the event, including: Dr William Pickard - Diaspora Education; Rob Ceravolo - The Bahamas Diaspora Relief Award; Yolanda Cash-Jackson - The Garth Basil Coleridge Reeves Sr Philanthropic Award; HT Smith - The M Athalie Range - Community Service Award; Leona Cooper-Baker - The Dr Enid C Pinkney Historic Preservation Award; Dewey Knight III - the EWF Stirrup Sr Entrepreneurship and Community Development Award; and Will and Heather Packer - the Diaspora Philanthropic Award.

Dr Pickard is a highly successful entrepreneur with a long track record of business acumen. He has invested in numerous industries and has become a leader in Detroit, empowering the African American community for decades. He has extended his goodwill to The Bahamas, supporting young Bahamians in their educational aspirations in the state of Michigan, where he was once named “Michiganian of the Year”.

Rob Cerevalo is the founder of Tropic Ocean Airways, a commuter seaplane airline headquartered in Florida, servicing Florida, The Bahamas and the Northeast USA. Tropic Ocean Airways’ dedication was exemplified in the dire aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, when the team worked tirelessly for 18 consecutive days, providing relief efforts and support to those affected.

Yolanda Cash-Jackson is among the power elite when it comes to lawyer lobbyists in Florida. This agent of change with Bahamian roots has an extensive list of accolades, including being recognised by the Miami Herald as one of only 50 statewide influencers for 2019 election coverage, and the Daily Business Review named her a “Most Effective Lawyer” in 2019.

HT Smith is Miami-Dade County’s first African American assistant Public Defender and the first African American assistant County Attorney. This Bahamian descendant was voted the Top Trial Lawyer in 2017 by the Dade County Bar Association, and the National Law Journal recognized him as one of America’s Top Ten Trial Lawyers of the Year. He has been inducted into the “Legal Legends” of Miami-Dade County, and he is listed in the Best Lawyers of America, Florida Super Lawyers, and Law and Leading American Attorneys.

Leona Cooper-Baker has been gathering and recording historical biographies of the pioneering black women settlers of Coconut Grove, Miami, as well as Coral Gables, Florida. Her efforts have resulted in the only oral record available, along with valuable photographs of these women in their dwellings. This Eleuthera descendant’s work has resulted in the implementation of exhibits, working with the Historical Museum of Southern Florida, which reflect the history of Coconut Grove.

Dewey Knight II is a descendant of the well-regarded Brown family, some of Miami’s first generation Bahamian settlers. He is a fifth-generation Miami resident with a rich legacy of community builders. He continued the legacy of uplifting the people of Miami, including pouring into underserved youth. Knight went on to form a franchise with four other partners - WorldWide Concessions, which has grown to serve counties outside of Miami, providing jobs and training to hundreds of people.

Will and Heather Packer are often referred to as one of the most influential power couples in the entertainment industry. They have given generously to provide food, clothing, housing, and scholarship assistance to individuals across America as well as The Bahamas, their adopted country. They have supported many Bahamians as well as community causes in the country, including the 2022 Exuma Island New Year’s Celebrations, the Exuma Community Softball and Parks Association, and the 2023 Bahamas Independence Celebrations in Exuma.

The Bahamas National Independence Secretariat provided gifts for some fo the attendees of The Bahamas Diaspora Awards Gala, who were grateful to have a token from their homeland as they celebrate the country’s Golden Jubilee. Protocol Officer Terry Archer lended his expertise to ensure a seamless event.

Founder and president of the Bahamas Diaspora Association Dr Andy Ingraham said the event serves to solidify the significance of the Bahamas Diaspora Association as a formidable entity, bringing Bahamians throughout the Diaspora together. By networking and celebrating one another, he added, Bahamian Diasporans and their friends have an opportunity to shape their future success and that of The Bahamas in ways that would bring about lasting change.

Dr Ingraham is also the founder, president and CEO of NABHOOD, and is descended from island of Eleuthera. He is a formidable Bahamian American with a distinguished track record of success in the hospitality and media industries. The Bahamas Diaspora Awards Gala was held on the heels of NABHOOD’s 27th annual International African American Hotel Ownership and Investment Summit and Trade Show (July 19-21). That event coincided with the 10th Annual International Multicultural and Heritage Tourism Summit and Trade Show (July 21-23), headed by Andy’s daughter, PJ Douglas Sands. All three events served to promote not only the interests of black Americans and other ethnic groups, but is also vital for Caribbean interests, and many were represented at the conferences.

This years’ series of events attracted top tier speakers, such as: Sheila Johnson, America’s first black female billionaire and founder of the Salamander Collection; Cheryl Campbell, acting assistant secretary for administration at US Department of Health and Human Services; Levar Stoney, Mayor of Richmond, Virginia; Melonie Ducre Johnson, president/CEO, MGM National Harbour, MGM Resorts; R Donahue Peebles, of the Peebles Corporation; Oliver Gilbert, chairman of Miami Dade County; Curt Hollingsworth, Consul General of The Bahamas (Miami); and Dr Enid C Pinkney, president of the Curtis Foundation, a 91-year-old community leader and noted historian.