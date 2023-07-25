House of Assembly passes resolution to join Inter-Parliamentary Union

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE House of Assembly passed a resolution yesterday to join the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

State Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle described joining the union “as a key step in joining countries around the globe in advancing and promoting peace, democracy, human rights, sustainable development, and the development of effective, representative, and accountable parliaments.”

“Joining the IPU will enable all Bahamian parliamentarians and the parliament itself to connect with and learn from parliaments and parliamentarians from 179 jurisdictions. The Bahamas will become part of an expansive network of parliaments who work together to strengthen the institution of their individual parliaments through access to information and expertise, as well as a network of parliamentarians through which a mutual exchange of knowledge can flow.”

“IPU meetings will also provide a forum for our nation to advance its agenda on the world stage, allowing us to lobby and partner with parliamentary representatives from other jurisdictions to advance causes that are important to us, such as climate change and climate resilience funding.”

According to the resolution, a committee of five people will be responsible for organising relations with the IPU.