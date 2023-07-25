Man charged for murder of Teran Taylor pleads ‘not guilty’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged with killing Teran Taylor in Sunset Park on July 10, 2021.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson charged Perdallion Moxey, 30, with murder.

Moxey allegedly shot and killed Taylor who was standing on Sunset Park on Palmetto Road around 7am.

He pleaded not guilty.

He is expected to return to court on July 26 to get a trial date before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

Three other men were also arraigned in connection with a separate murder that occurred last October.

Justice Grant-Thompson charged Ahamand Clarke, 25, Ashton Wilson, 22, and Omar Atkinson, 22, with murder.

Troy Kellman represented the accused as they appeared in court.

The accused were charged with killing Fred Lifaite in a drive-by shooting on Sixth Street and Poinciana Avenue on October 29, 2022.

At the time of his death, Lifaite was on bail for his alleged involvement in the killing of Dave Miller on Coconut Drive on February 15, 2016.

The trio all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They will remain on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until they return to court on July 26 for a trial date.