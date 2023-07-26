Haitian man drowns in pool at resort in Harbour Island

POLICE are investigating the death of a Haitian man who reportedly drowned in a pool at a resort where he worked, police said.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm Sunday, police received information that a man was found submerged at the bottom of an 8ft pool at a resort on Colebrooke Street, Harbour Island.

Despite administering CPR, local medical technicians were unable to resuscitate him and he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was a Haitian national and an employee of the resort.

They do not suspect that foul play is involved; however investigations are continuing.

In other crime news, authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left a man in hospital Monday.

Police said they were responding to a shop breaking incident when they found a 20-year-old man armed with a knife.

The suspect reportedly engaged one of the officers, who fearing for his life, opened fire on him.

The suspect was shot in the right leg and was taken to hospital, where he has been detained.

Meanwhile, police reported a shooting incident in Bimini that left a man seriously injured.

“Preliminary reports revealed that shortly before 1am on Monday, officers attached to the Alice Town police station received information that a male was standing alone on outside the establishment in Bailey Town when he heard the sound of gunshots and later discovered that he had been shot in the right thigh,” police said,

“The victim was transported to the Bimini clinic, where he was examined by the local doctor who listed him in stable condition. He is expected to be airlifted into New Providence for further medical attention.”

Investigations are continuing.