Shake Shack for guests only until 5pm

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
SHAKE Shack, Atlantis’ newest restaurant, will not open to non-Aquaventure guests until 5pm daily.
According to a press statement from the resort, only Aquaventure guests can access breakfast and lunch services.
This news comes after several social media users claimed the restaurant does not welcome Bahamians before 5pm.
Atlantis said the Shake Shack restaurant is among several major developments within the resort’s dining collection, the opening of which is tied to the 25th anniversary of the Royal Towers.
“Shake Shack Atlantis is the first Shack to open in a resort location anywhere in the world. Guests will enjoy Shake Shack’s classic menu items and new offerings that exemplify the flavours and customs of The Bahamas,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis.
Shake Shack sells made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hot dogs, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more. The Shake Shack Atlantis menu also features a salad made with fresh ingredients.
Comments
IslandWarrior 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
Unfortunately, Bahamians are being mistreated (as second-class) in their own country and left to feel that they are here to clean up after others who are given preferential treatment. It would be unwise for Bahamians to support Shake Shack. Furthermore, this statement adds salt to the insult “Shake Shack Atlantis... Guests will enjoy Shake Shack’s classic menu items.
If there is discrimination against Bahamians, at any time and for any reason, then it is inappropriate to associate the word "Bahamian" with a 'Shake Shack' location.
ShakeShack's (Atlantis) discrimination against Bahamians is not welcome.
JokeyJack 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
I heard that they also discriminate against Canadians and Jamaicans. A Canadian man and his Jamaican wife who were staying the week at a hotel near the airport, were turned away from the Shack at 1030am one morning after being unable to produce an Aquaventure guest card and even admitting they were not staying at the Atlantis establishment.
Word has it that they encountered further racial discrimination that evening when they attempted to enter a movie theater in the Mall at Marathon but had not purchased tickets and were unable to show tickets to the entrance attendant. Police had to be called to calm them.
Recalling that the pillows at their cheap motel were not very good, they walked to the other end of the mall planning to buy some from Kelly's Home Centre, but when they got there at 937pm they found the doors locked and a sign that indicated operating hours of 7am-8pm. DISCRIMINATION !!!!! Why did Kelly's refuse to sell pillows to them? Do they hate Jamaicans or Canadians or both?
