Shake Shack for guests only until 5pm

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SHAKE Shack, Atlantis’ newest restaurant, will not open to non-Aquaventure guests until 5pm daily.

According to a press statement from the resort, only Aquaventure guests can access breakfast and lunch services.

This news comes after several social media users claimed the restaurant does not welcome Bahamians before 5pm.

Atlantis said the Shake Shack restaurant is among several major developments within the resort’s dining collection, the opening of which is tied to the 25th anniversary of the Royal Towers.

“Shake Shack Atlantis is the first Shack to open in a resort location anywhere in the world. Guests will enjoy Shake Shack’s classic menu items and new offerings that exemplify the flavours and customs of The Bahamas,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis.

Shake Shack sells made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hot dogs, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more. The Shake Shack Atlantis menu also features a salad made with fresh ingredients.