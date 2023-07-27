Bahamas women fall to Barbados

The Bahamas’ national women’s volleyball team suffered their second straight loss at the 18th Senior Caribbean Volleyball Championships in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Team Bahamas opened up the competition with a debut win over the host country but have since endured two heartbreaking losses.

The team played Barbados in competition on Wednesday while the men worked to remain undefeated against Jamaica.

For the women’s national team, Barbados got the upperhand in three sets.

The Bahamas’ opponent opened up with stiff competition in set one. Barbados won the initial set 26-24. The Bahamas once again kept it close in set two as they looked to avenge last game’s loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

However, in set two, Barbados once again had the edge 25-21.

In the final set of the game, Barbados earned their first win of the competition after wrapping up the set 25-20.

Jason Saunders, head coach of the women’s team, talked about the back-to-back losses.

“Barbados showed that they needed this match more than us. They played well. I must give them credit [but] we are going to be in the semi-finals despite this loss.

“I think we must learn from this game,” Saunders said.

The men’s team put their unblemished record to the test against Jamaica’s volleyball team.

In the competition, they have earned wins against Trinidad and Tobago in three sets and Curaçao in their debut match.

The results for the men’s volleyball match were not available up to press time last night. However, The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Friday and the final games will be played on Sunday.

The men’s national team consists of captain and middle blocker Byron Ferguson Jr, middle blockers Shonari Hepburn and Donovan Wilmott, libero Jamaal Ferguson, setters Renaldo Knowles, Je’Vaughn Saunders and Gaege Smith, right side hitter Eugene Stuart and outside hitters Jesse Delancy and Prince Wilson.

The women’s team consists of middle blocker and right side hitter Sari Albury, outside hitters Melinda Bastian and Brittany Bonamy, middle blocker/right side hitter La’Tavia Braynen, right side hitters Jannelle Curtis, Raechel Knowles and Venessa Sawyer, setters Laval Sands and Je’Nae Saunders (captain).

In addition, middle blocker Ashley Webb and liberos Franceska McBride and Chandra Mackey.