THE BTVI STORY: Rising after the storm

Angia Russell survived the monstrous Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Although displaced due to flooding, she was determined to complete her Office Assistant Certificate at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) by the following year.

“It was a scary experience leaving my parents and moving to another island for the first time in my life. However, I was fortunate enough to stay with my aunties who cared for me throughout my stay in Nassau,” said Ms Russell, a native of Grand Bahama.

By summer 2020, she was done and headed back to Grand Bahama, where she graduated. Ms. Russell was not satisfied with a certificate, however. She wanted more and began studies towards an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Office Administration, going to school part-time while working at BTVI Grand Bahama, a journey which began as a student worker.

“Working at BTVI provided me with real-world work experience before I completed my programmes, helping me succeed in my internships. It also gave me the opportunity to meet a wide variety of people beyond my classmates,” said Ms. Russell, who is a Finance Clerk.

Earlier this month, Ms Russell graduated as Most Outstanding Overall Graduate, Grand Bahama and on the Honours List. She was elated.

“Overjoyed doesn’t even begin to describe the emotions I felt. Throughout this entire journey, my main goal was to make my parents proud. Their pride and happiness were my driving forces. When I found out I was named top student, I cried tears of joy, knowing that I had accomplished something that made them incredibly proud,” said Ms. Russell whose cumulative grade point average was 3.69.

Questioned as to why BTVI was a consideration for higher learning, Ms Russell, whose career goal is to be a Nurse Administrator, explained that her initial plan was to go to nursing school after high school.

“Due to financial constraints, I couldn’t pursue that path immediately. I didn’t want to waste my time, so when I learned about the government tuition grant, I decided to enroll in the Office Assistant programme. I was fortunate to receive the grant,” she stated.

Reflecting on her time as a BTVI student, Ms Russell admitted that it has been challenging, yet rewarding.

“There were times when I loved it, and times it felt overwhelming. Overall, it was a valuable learning and growth experience. One highlight was serving as Treasurer of the Student Government at the Grand Bahama Campus and being a member while at the New Providence Campus. It provided me with a taste of on-campus college life. I am grateful for my overall experience at BTVI,” said Ms. Russell.

“Further, the core knowledge and education you receive at BTVI prepares you for higher goals. Attending BTVI has enriched my educational and social experiences, and it has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she concluded.

• The BTVI Story” is a bi-weekly column which highlights the who, what and why of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), a tertiary institution where individuals ‘Discover the Possibilities’ related to various trades. The column is produced by BTVI’s Office of Public Relations.