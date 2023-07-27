Changing the tune with a revolutionary camp

By Fay Simmons

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Change the Tune (CTT) Summer Camp in partnership with the Leadership Academy is a Harvard Award-winning camp that aims to “revolutionise the learning space”.



The four-week camp is currently hosting students aged seven to fourteen focuses on youth, sports and culture. Students participate in activities such as yoga, art and gardening and learning leadership, entrepreneurship, mindfulness, social and emotional skills.

Dr Charli Kemp, camp coordinator explained that the camp is in its fourth year and aims to develop the leadership skills of both students and teachers.

She said “The goal is to revolutionise the learning space and to create powerful learning experiences that develops both students and teaches as leaders.”

Dr Kemp added that students work in teams to form business plans that are presented in a business pitch competition at the end of the camp.

“The signatures project for students is they learn about the sustainable development goals with an emphasis on climate justice and food justice and then students work in groups to form social justice business plans.”

“The programme culminates with families and businesses leaders joining students to watch a business pitch competition”

The CTT camp is free for students and funded through donations and sponsorships. If you would like more information on the camp visit www.changethetune.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @changethetune.