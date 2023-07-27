Eleuthera camp aims to help boost literacy

Exceptional Education Outreach (EEO) launched Camp Sea Biscuit, a new camp with a holistic approach to literacy, experiential and problem-based learning.

The four-week camp in South Eleuthera focuses on literacy and reading interventions, problem solving and other subject areas such as science, art, math, design, language arts and comprehension.

Students at the camp worked together to solve problems around food security. One team of students created an in-house food lab featuring fruits and vegetables that could be grown easily at-home and in gardens and farms while also creating models of what their ideal farm would look like. The other team was given the scenario that their favorite foods could no longer be purchased from abroad or in restaurants. This group of students ran a test kitchen to make their selected meals and compiled a cookbook of their favorite recipes which includes number one picks from the test kitchen.

The camp, hosted students between grades three and nine and provided them an opportunity to connect, learn and work together.



Tiffany Bain, camp coordinator said she is proud of the camp’s ability to facilitate a level of inter-community engagement among the students before their high school years.



She said: “So many of our students do not get to spend time in other parts of their island. Even though the settlements are small, the culture and demographics of each is actually really distinct. Giving students a chance to build relationships, work together and appreciate their levels of diversity is perhaps Camp Sea Biscuit’s best outcome.”

EEO Bahamas is a non-profit organisation and was able to hold Camp Sea Biscuit due to donations from supporters such as Lyford Cay Foundation, Cotton Bay Foundation and community partners.