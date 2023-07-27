GB Popup Market and Expo to feature 35 young entrepreneurs

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

More than 30 young entrepreneurs will launch their new businesses at a Popup Market and Expo in Grand Bahama on Saturday at Bishop Michael Eldon School.



The event is from 10am to 4pm and is being hosted by Boss Club Bahamas, a summer entrepreneurship programme launched on July 11. The programme is in its second year.



A total of 35 youngsters have made it to the final stage of the programme, where they will be taking their business products/services to the Bahamian market.







Borderless Creative Group founder Shemia Williams, programme coordinator, and facilitator, said there will be homemade dog treats and accessories, homemade pastries, eyeglasses accessories, a snack shop, and jewelry among others on sale at the pop-up shop.



She is encouraging the public to support young entrepreneurs from grades seven through 12.





The students were involved in an Interactive Boot Camp this week which reinforced what they learned. They learned how to create a prototype business in groups, and completed an online digital training course which is self-paced.



They also attended sessions with mentors who shared their stories and provided advice.







Ms Williams said the mentors were Taleah Fox, of Ebony Made Curls; Alleandra Pinder, Your Faith Recruitment, Education and Consultants; Cranston McDonald, of Cranston McDonald Productions, and Arianna Roberts, of Artistic Soul Production Studios.

Boss Club Bahamas is founded by Agape House. The Grand Bahama Port Authority and Borderless Creative Group were major sponsors, and several local entrepreneurs also assisted.



Ms Williams said the programme was launched by entrepreneurs to give back and empower students to explore the possibilities of entrepreneurship. Some 55 students had registered this year, she said.