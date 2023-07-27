ITF/COTECC U-12 tennis: Inclement weather halts play for Team Bahamas

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

TEAM Bahamas had a busy day yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The tennis players competed in the beginning of the Billie Jean King Cup Americas Group ll tournament, and day three of the ITF/ COTECC U-12 Sub Region 3 competition.

However, plans to advance or finish matchups were stopped by the inclement weather.

With matches scheduled to resume tomorrow, Team Bahamas looks to take care of business.

Team Bahamas matched up against Paraguay in Pool B at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque Del Este.

The teams were able to wrap up the first match with The Bahamas’ Elana Mackey losing in two sets 6-3, 6-2.

The match lasted more than an hour between the two competitors.

Mackey had the advantage on the first serve ins with 44/58 for 76%. Lara Escauriza, her opponent, averaged 68%.

However, in the first serve points won category, the Paraguay player was more efficient with 81% for 26/32.

Meanwhile Mackey, from The Bahamas, was 20/44 for 45%. In the second match of three, Syndey Clarke is engaged in a set one battle with Leyla Risso Britez.

The Paraguay player currently has the edge on Clarke, leading 5-3 in the initial set.

The match was postponed due to rain and will resume today at 9am.

For the U12 teams, Team Bahamas is one doubles win shy of advancing to the U12 Finals.

Caitlyn Pratt came up big for the team once again in singles action.

She got her third consecutive singles win against Puerto Rico.

Pratt claimed victory in two sets 6-3, 7-5. She has not dropped any matches in the tournament.

Danielle Saunders, who was playing in the no.1 position, took a loss in two sets. Saunders dropped 6-1, 6-1.

The pressure is now on for the doubles team of Mariana Bostwick and Pratt as a win would determine which team advances to the U12 Finals.

Although the match was suspended until today, the action began with The Bahamas dropping set one.

The team is currently down 2-1 and will look to take charge in today’s competition.

For the boys, in their first match, Chase Newbold turned in a competitive performance against Puerto Rico. Both sets needed tiebreakers going 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Ultimately, Team Puerto Rico ended the set three 6-3 to get the win. The match between the two competitors went on for three and-a-half hours.

Kingston Rees, who is playing in the no.1 position, is currently down 0-2 in set one action. The match will resume today.

Tennis play continues in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.