Police advice on road closures for Junkanoo Summer Festival

ROAD CLOSURE ADVISORY

The Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force wish to advise the general public of the temporary road closures to facilitate the Junkanoo Summer Festival which will be held in Rawson Square, Nassau, Bahamas.

The festival commences at 5:00 p.m. on Friday 28th July, 2023 and will be held each Friday for the next three (3) weeks, in Rawson Square. As a result, each Friday, Bay Street will be closed between Charlotte and East Streets to ALL vehicular traffic from 2:00 p.m. until the event concludes in the evening.

Additionally, Parliament Street south, between Shirley and Bay Streets, and Parliament Street north, between Bay Street and Woodes Rodgers Walk will be CLOSED to ALL vehicular traffic.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

• Traffic traveling east on West Bay Street will be diverted north onto Navy Lion Road, and east onto Woodes Rogers Walk.

• Vehicles will NOT be allowed to travel north on East Street between Bay Street and Woodes Rogers Walk. Access to Woodes Rogers Walk will only be via Navy Lion Road or Charlotte Street.

• Traffic travelling north on East Street between Shirley Street and Bay Street will be diverted east on Bay Street.

• Local traffic in the affected areas will be diverted.

NO PARKING

Parking will NOT be permitted on the following roads between 1:00 a.m. until the end of the Festival each Friday.

• Bay Street between Charlotte Street and East Street - BOTH SIDES.

• Parliament Street between Woodes Rodgers Walk and Shirley Street.

• Woodes Rodgers Walk between Charlotte and East Street.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused as a result of these closures and diversions.