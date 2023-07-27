Reloaded Bahamas teams get ready for Florida tournament

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Reloaded Bahamas 9-and under (9U) and 10-and under (10U) teams will get ready to compete in the 10U PG Florida Summer Select Championship (Open).

The 30-member team commuted to Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday as part of their collaboration with I-Elite Sports Academy to compete in their first international tournament.

The Reloaded club got practice sessions underway yesterday at the Northeast Regional Park, Polk County, for the competition. The practice was led by some of the juniors from the I-Elite team who taught the younger players various skills ahead of the July 28-31 tourney.

Stephen “Bishop” Beneby, head coach of the 10U team, said ahead of the tournament, his focus along with the Reloaded programme is on the development of the younger players.

“My only expectation is to see growth in the players. The Reloaded programme is not about the wins and losses, it is about the development because the kids at this stage may not be able to make a national team, but give us a year or two, they have the potential to be there,’’ Beneby said.

He emphasized that the collaboration with I-Elite Sports Academy has been one of the best things to happen for the Reloaded programme.

“They are gonna help us do what we want to do which is taking these kids to the next level,” Beneby added.

While at yesterday’s practice, the I-Elite team members practiced some agility drills, stretches, sprinting, batting and catching with the younger teams before their games on Saturday and Sunday.

The 10U and 9U players will continue practicing at the park today in efforts to be ready to play.

Mandell Curry, head coach of the 9U Reloaded team, was confident in the abilities of his team.

“This will be our first international tournament representing Reloaded. The expectations are really high, especially for the 9U group, they have been playing together for a while and always try to motivate and encourage each other,” Curry said.

With this being the first time both teams compete away from home, the 9U coach also talked about how important it was for the teams to compete internationally. “Some of them are playing here for the first time but it’s easier for them because they have known each other for a very long time. “This helps in terms of stability because you are already comfortable at home so it’s preparing you for high school, college, and major leagues which start here,” Curry said.

The Reloaded team’s title sponsor is Cargo Shippers. Additionally, the team was sponsored by Rush Imports and URCA Bahamas.

Blue Plate Catering has also provided meals to the team three times a day which is a part of their preparation for the tourney. The games will commence at 10am on Saturday.