REVIEW PLEDGED IN IMMIGRATION ROW: PM makes promise over allegations as Bell a no-show

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government would review how immigration decisions are made and strengthen the processes.

His statement came as the Free National Movement and other critics continued to scrutinise Keith Bell, the immigration minister they say has repeatedly superseded the authority of senior immigration officials.

With leaks bolstering FNM leader Michael Pintard’s criticism of Mr Bell, Mr Davis said it is unlawful for civil servants to share the names and personal details of people from files in a department’s custody.

“As you know, the Opposition raised some questions in Parliament, and the Department of Immigration is releasing a statement to address those questions,” Mr Davis said.

“It is my understanding that, in many instances, the Opposition’s questions were based on wrong and inaccurate information.

“It is fundamentally important that Bahamians have confidence that every immigration matter is handled fairly, in accordance with the law, and in the best interest of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people.

“There has always been a substantial amount of ministerial discretion in the enforcement of immigration laws in our country and in other countries in the Westminster system. There are practical reasons for that, including the need for flexibility to respond to unique or complex situations and the need to respond to new and changing circumstances without requiring constant legislative changes. And, of course, that discretion operates within a system of checks and balances to promote fairness and due process.

“But just because a system has always operated a particular way doesn’t mean it can’t be strengthened or improved. As you have heard me say on many occasions, I didn’t come here to defend the status quo, I came here to change it. When there are ways to improve governance, we are going to modernise the system instead of maintaining it.”

“I have had a lot of conversations with Bahamians in recent weeks about immigration –– and I want to let you know that I hear you. I hear your concerns about how things work in this country and intend to address them.

“Every Bahamian deserves to have confidence that the rules promote efficiency, fairness, and accountability to the greatest extent possible.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Immigration responded to numerous allegations Mr Pintard made, disputing the accuracy of some of his claims.

For instance, the ministry denied that Mr Bell approved an application for someone who was intercepted on a boat trying to smuggle into the US. The ministry said the person’s application was denied three times and never approved.

The ministry said it is not illegal for applications to be made while an applicant is detained at the Detention Centre, adding that sometimes people are arrested while an application for approval is pending.

The ministry said: “On a more general note, several concerns were raised about the approval process for permits. It is important to note that current practice at the Department of Immigration does not require employers to submit financial information. Therefore, it is challenging to accurately determine employers’ ability to sustain employment. In respect of the claim that approvals were granted without interviews being conducted, or unsupported by proper documentation, we consider that instances of such cases are highly unlikely, given the stringent checks and balances in place. However, we urge the leader of the Opposition to provide specific instances for further investigation.”