White Dove camp teaches martial arts

The White Dove Organisation is holding its annual martial arts summer camp at the Columbus Primary School.

The camp runs for two to three months and includes academic, athletic and religious activities such as martial arts, health and wellness, bible, English language and mathematics. Students also participate in arts and craft, conflict resolution and national pride building.

The White Dove Organisation was started about 20 years ago and aims to provide inner-city students with a peaceful alternative to many of the social ills they face.