Bahamas men spike way into semifinals

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The men’s national volleyball team, with a well-rounded effort from every player, swept aside Martinique in three straight sets to advance to the semifinals of the Senior Caribbean Volleyball Championships at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Against Martinique yesterday, the Bahamas prevailed with a 27-25, 25-20 and 25-14 win as outside hitter Kyle Wilson led with 21 points, including three aces and a pair of blocks and outside hitter Prince Wilson contributed another 13 points.

“We did not expect anything less or more,” said team captain Byron Ferguson. “I am happy we could hold off Martinique and play our own game. One set at a time. Now we should get a good rest and stay hydrated.” Team Bahamas was riding a two-game winning streak until it was snapped by Jamaica on Wednesday. That pushed the Bahamas into their quarterfinal match against Martinique and head coach Lloyd Davis said they were prepared for the match-up.

“We played a partly good game today,” said Davis, who was assisted by Tonny Simon. “We didn’t play up to our full potential, but we won in three sets, so we give God thanks that we were able to advance to the quarterfinals.”

Team Bahamas, which also features Shonari Hepburn, Donovan Wilmott, Jamaal Ferguson, Renaldo Knowles, Je’Vaughn Saunders, Eugene Stuart, Jesse Delancy. and Gaege Smith, was awaiting the outcome of the remaining games played last night to determine who their opponents and the time they will play today.

Davis said it doesn’t matter at this point who they face. He indicated that the team is starting to gel as a complete unit.

“Everybody played well today. Everybody played. We were just focused,” Davis stated. “We were focused on playing volleyball. Everybody did what they were supposed to do. That is why we came out victorious.”

Davis said the Bahamas just need two more victories and to earn the championship and their game plan the rest of the way is simple.

“All we need to do is serve tough, pass the ball and execute,” he stressed. “Serve tough, pass the ball and execute.”

Meanwhile, the ladies team, coached by Jason Saunders and Glenn Rolle, suffered a 25-16, 25-21 and 25-22 loss to Jamaica as they closed out their round robin play with their third straight defeat after winning their opener. Jannelle Curtis led the way for Team Bahamas with 16 points, including a block and two service aces.

The team, which also comprise Sari Albury, Melinda Bastian, Brittany Bonamy, La’Tavia Braynen, Raechel Knowles, Venessa Sawyer, Laval Sand, Je’Nae Saunders, Ashley Webb, Franceska McBride and Chandra Mackey. is also awaiting the outcome of the games late last night to determine who their next opponents will be going into their playoffs.

The week-long tournament will wrap up on Sunday.