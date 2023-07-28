Bill helps deal with increasing sexual assaults, says Munroe

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the Protection Against Violence Bill would help the country grapple with increasing reports of sexual assaults.

His comment came during a debate on the bill, which passed the House of Assembly last night.

“As Dr David Allen reminds us, hurt people hurt people, and so it is imperative that we do what is necessary to seek to stop people hurting people, and as Dr Sandra Dean Patterson reminds us, we have to do it now,” Mr Munroe said.

“That is very important. Now, not later; not four and half years from now; not in our supposed next term.

“The statistics are growing for sexual violence and cases for violence generally, and so the luxury of waiting and discussing further has long passed.”

“Dr Sandra Dean Patterson, who has laboured in the vineyard for the protection of Bahamians from violence, I take very seriously her admonition on this as I did when she met with me on confronting rape victims of the alleged offender.”

Mr Munroe highlighted various provisions of the bill, including establishing the Protection Against Violence Commission to promote awareness of human rights issues, support victims and liaise with key officials when victims feel they lack full cooperation from the police.

The bill would establish a Protection Against Violence Foundation to raise funds so the commission could perform its duties.

It would establish a Protection Against Violence Secretariat to coordinate and formulate protocols relating to applications for the commission.

The legislation outlines the rights of victims of violence and how their complaints should be handled. The rights include the right to be treated with compassion and dignity, to be informed, to confidentiality, to privacy and to access a telephone hotline.