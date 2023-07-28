CARIFTA triathlon team named

By LEESHAN MORLEY

Tribune Intern

THE Bahamas Triathlon Association is getting ready for the hosting of the CARIFTA Triathlon next month.

The event is scheduled for August 26-27 at Goodman’s Bay each day starting at 8am with the opening ceremony at 5pm on August 25. The event will be divided between two events - a triathlon and an aquathlon.

Athletes will be divided into three age groups for both females and males and range from four to five athletes per group.

The groups are 11-12, 13-15 and 16-19 years old.

Dorian Roach, president of the BTA, expressed how he is feeling confident in the team that has been selected for The Bahamas. The team has already been selected and the female athletes selected are:

Nai’ Belton, Taylen Nicolls, Lenika Hamilton, Tessa Knowles, Taylor Knowles, Issa Bournas, Chelsea Smith, Emma Barigelli, Kami Roach, Erin Prichard, Anjaleah Knowles, Sienna Culmer-Mackey, Talen Nicholls, Alissa Ferguson, Blue Gray, Tessa Knowles, Lenika Hamilton, Madison Gilbert, Alanna Murray, Grace Farrington, Layla Saidi and Erin Prichard on the female side.

The male athletes are Sibby Fynn Potter, Lauchlan Menzies, Mathis Bournas, Kendrick Cargill, Malcolm Menzies, Ayden Bain, Lenin Hamilton, Jayden Smith, Callum Pritchard, Launy Duncombe, Enea Gervasini, Barron Musgrove, Jason Cates, Ellie Gibson, Blair Thompson, Kriston Rolle, Kyle Murray, Will Farrington, Brian Burrows, Launy Duncombe, and Ellie Gibson.

“We are very confident in our team. It is probably the best team to date. We have some real medal potential and we are full in every age group.” Roach said.

The Bahamas team this year has grown from 21 athletes to 36 athletes, which is the largest team that they have ever had. With this being the largest event that the association has ever had, Roach says that the team is bigger, stronger, and more in depth.

The Bahamas Triathlon Association will be hosting 10 countries that will be arriving on August 23, 2023. The teams will be staying at SuperClubs Breezes Resort and Spa.

Roach also shared that he is hoping that The Bahamas team will finish within the top three as they have placed fifth for the past two competitions.

Roach further went on to thank his sponsors; JSJ, Albany, Westside Construction, Corner Bank, Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, McVities, Cycles, Powerade, Panama Jack, Bahamar, and Bahamas Waste.