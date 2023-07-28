Clubs & Societies July 28th, 2023

Girl Guides

The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts 38th Conference is being held in Cyprus from July 23 to 31.

The Bahamas is being represented by Leja Burrows, chief commissioner and Vanessa Carey of 26th Brownie Pack at Queen’s College, as the young delegate.

The strategy to guide WAGGGS work over the next three years is high on the agenda.

Other matters to be discussed are; membership growth, financial management for sustainability and helping all girls to attain their full potential.

Cancer Society of The Bahamas

During our bingo night, held on July 20, excitement and loud cheers filled the air as cancer survivors and their caregivers shared laughs and screamed “BINGO!” before selecting their incredible prizes! One lucky family — pictured above with the Cancer Society of The Bahamas’ administrator, Errin Storr — emerged victorious, winning numerous prizes throughout the night.

If you’re looking for even more fun and excitement, don’t miss our annual CSOB bingo night, which will be held at SuperClubs Breezes on Saturday, October 14, at 6pm.

As a reminder, our monthly general meetings are on hold for the summer break, but we’ll be resuming on September 12 with the topic: Ovarian cancer awareness.

Until then, we hope you stay safe and hydrated, especially while enjoying the beautiful summer weather and fun, relaxing activities!

Follow the society on Facebook or Instagram for more information.