Demolition of derelict buildings downtown to resume

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE DEMOLITION of derelict buildings downtown will soon resume, Senator Randy Rolle announced in the Senate on Friday.

“We started the process a few months ago with some of the buildings and we will continue this until Bay Street is transformed,” he said, during debate on the Antiquities, Monuments and Museum (Amendment) Bill 2023.

“This is the first step.”

Senator Rolle, who is the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation’s global relations consultant, said the government is working with downtown businesses to remove abandoned buildings, adding: “They have been very helpful and accommodating.”

He said the demolition process would be carried out fairly but gave this warning: “If any owners have zero intentions of working with the Bahamian people, then hard decisions must be made.

“We want the Bahamas to see, touch and feel the value of the work being done,” Senator Rolle continued. “The time is now to stop letting the world pass us by for the sake of preservation.

“Tourism numbers are only growing with guests begging for more authenticity. Other city centres around the world are having their own jollification. Every major country has a city centre that rivals our own.”

“The only thing constant is change; therefore, we have to keep evolving,” he added. “One might say that we have to keep up with the world. I want to say to the naysayers that we’re playing checkers, not chess.

“It’s time to step up and be better than our best and it starts with my constituency and our city centre.”

In addition to beautifying downtown, Senator Rolle said the government is also in discussions with tourism stakeholders to facilitate “authentic Bahamian experiences”.

“As I said before, we are not just trying to preserve history, we are making history,” Mr Rolle added. “Therefore, I am also very proud to advise this honoured Senate that the downtown revitalisation team has recently begun talks to create a historical attraction in the back of Rawson Square, just behind the Sir Milo Butler bust.

“This attraction will be an immersive experience that will give guests a glimpse into the milestones of our beautiful country. We are working with an historian and local artisans who will be pulling this vision together.

“We believe this has the potential to attract thousands of visitors downtown.”