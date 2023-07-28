I-Elite ready to take Reloaded Baseball to another level

By TENAJH SWEETING

THE International Elite Sports Academy has collaborated with the Reloaded Baseball programme since February which has translated to them competing in their first international baseball tournament.

I-Elite has all hands on deck in assisting the 9-and under (9U) and 10-and under (10U) teams ahead of their international tournament debut on Saturday.

The Reloaded baseball teams are scheduled to compete at the 10U PG Florida Summer Select Championship (Open) July 28-31 at the Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford, Florida.

In his appearance at the team’s final practice on the Northeast Regional Park, I-Elite’s co-founder Geron Sands was happy about teaming up with the Reloaded Baseball programme.

“Everything we do is all about helping kids from The Bahamas to achieve their goals and develop. The relationship with Reloaded is one that I am excited about because with like-minded people at the head of both programmes makes it easier to help some more kids,” Sands said.

He added that Reloaded and I-Elite have the same goals and ideas, and with the collaboration it will help the kids to be the best that they can be to get the right development.

The co-founder emphasized that with the Reloaded 9U and 10U teams competing in their first tournament abroad, it will be a teachable moment for all involved.

He said that he is excited for Reloaded Baseball to be competing in these international events because it will give them a chance to see where they are at, what they need to work on, and the different aspects of the games that they can take back home and get to the same level as the international baseball world.

With I-Elite’s team being the former stomping grounds of Major League Baseball (MLB) professional player Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr, the co-founder is confident in their programme. Although the Bahamian native currently plays with the Miami Marlins he played with the I-Elite since he was eight years old before taking the next step.

Sands firmly believes that Reloaded’s young players possess the foundational skills necessary to get to the next level as fellow Bahamian Jazz Chisholm. “Firstly it is just about understanding the games and knowing where you need to be at times, backing up plays, and being fundamental in the game,” he said.

The I-Elite co-founder described the younger Chisholm as a student of the game who was always eager to be on the baseball field. With proper coaching and support, Sands believes the Reloaded players have a lot of potential and are on the right track.

Peron Burnside, president of the Reloaded Baseball programme, echoed similar sentiments to the I-Elite co-founder.

The programme will mark one year of existence in August and the president is proud of their progress so far. “The collaboration started from February, I-Elite are intricately involved at all of our practices teaching them skills and fundamentals.

“Since the introduction of I-Elite to our programme we have expanded our coaching. Sometimes it takes outside sources who are experienced in the sport to make the difference,” Burnside said.

He added that, as the president, he has seen improvement in the younger players’ hitting, timing, batting mechanics and fielding as a result of the collaboration with I-Elite earlier this year.

Despite being an up and coming baseball club, Reloaded is looking to keep the momentum going in the sport all year round internationally and locally.

Organisers are planning a tournament for August which will now include Tee-Ball up to the 14U division.

Also, the tournament will feature teams from the Family Islands, according to the president.

“We want to take development across The Bahamas with us. We are internally funded but a lot of Family Islands sometimes do not have the means to come, but we try to reach out to strategic partners to assist them in coming in so we can help with their development as well,” he said.

The 30-member Reloaded baseball team will compete in the kids pitch and 10U divisions this weekend.