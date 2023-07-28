Jonquel Jones named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

By TENAJH SWEETING

BAHAMIAN Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player Jonquel Jones was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week while the New York Liberty enjoys a four-game win streak.

The New York team reeled off three straight wins starting with the Eastern Conference’s Washington Mystics.

The team was handed a 9-point loss by the Dallas Wings post All-Star break, but bounced back against the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm in recent games. Throughout this winning stretch, Freeport native Jones has turned in some of her better performances with the Liberty this season.

The Bahamian forward was given the Eastern Conference weekly honours after averaging 18.7 points-per game (ppg), 10.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. She has remained efficient on offence, shooting an impressive 63.6% on field goals, and 53.8% from behind the arc during this period. The professional player has also converted on 100% of her free throw attempts.

The recent play of Jones post All-Star break has been a bright spot following a sluggish start to the season as she came back from a nagging foot injury.

The New York team has been fuelled by the brilliant play of the forward. They currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 18-5 (win/loss) record which is their best start as a franchise.

In their most recent drubbing, the Storm fell to the Liberty 86-82 at the Barclays Center.

Jones had 13 points along with a game and season-high 17 boards, making it her third consecutive double-double in the last three games.

Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu complemented the Bahamian’s efforts in the win, notching her fourth career triple double. She poured in 12 points and had identical numbers in rebounds and assists.

The Liberty got their second win of the last three games once again at Barclays, this time against the Fever. The 6-16 Eastern Conference team were no match for the hot New York team who delivered an 18-point defeat (101-83) to their opponents.

Jones notched a double-double once again, putting up 18 points to pair with 11 boards and one block in the bout.

The professional player’s best game of the stretch came against the Mystics. Jones was dominant in the 96-87 win. The former WNBA MVP stuffed the stat sheet with a season-high 27 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.

She is currently averaging her second lowest scoring average with 11.5, the lowest since her rookie season with the Connecticut Sun. However, after seemingly hitting her stride at the right time for the Liberty in recent games, Jones will look to keep the momentum going in the second half of the WNBA season.