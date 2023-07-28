MOW civil engineer admits not enough funds are invested in roads in The Bahamas

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
MINISTRY of Works senior civil engineer Francis Clarke admitted insufficient funds are invested in developing roads in The Bahamas, calling it a costly venture.
During the office of the Prime Minister’s press briefing yesterday, Mr Clarke said rain is partly responsible for the numerous potholes and poor-quality roads throughout New Providence.
“We know that the rain intensity has increased over the last few years and due to the more active precipitation events during June and July, conditions are being hindered for current road repair outputs with ponding wet areas and compromising the quality of repairs,” he said.
“This has resulted in larger potholes and road edge erosions. If you could compare the new roads that we can construct between 2004 and 2013, those roads were constructed to international standards and using international specifications.
“We don’t have any issues with those rules at this point.”
The epidemic of potholes in New Providence and the Family Islands has been the subject of public outcry for years.
Areas that have attracted complaints in New Providence include Wulff Road, Joe Farrington Road and Gladstone Road.
Mr Clarke said the ministry has a comprehensive plan to improve roads throughout New Providence. He said projects in Gladstone Road, Sir Milo Butler Highway and the downtown area will begin shortly.
He said contractors were hired to stabilise the roads to ensure safety for motorists.
BONEFISH 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
He is speaking the truth. This briefing should have been done by the Director of Works Who is the director and where is he/she?
The best road on this island is the Western Road heading to Lyford Road past the Old Fort Bay round about. That was the opinion of an engineer in a letter to the Nassau Guardian. It was built and engineered by a Canadian firm for the late E.P. Taylor. Also the roads West Bay Street on the Bahmar strip. Most roads in this country are not engineered and no built to first world standards The city of Freeport have way better roads than New Providence.
bahamianson 52 minutes ago
You know what is vostly? A 65 million stadium for baseball is ridiculous and costly. No one watches or is interested in baseball. Every one is interested in driving on smooth roads. Stop being and imbecile.
