MOW civil engineer admits not enough funds are invested in roads in The Bahamas

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MINISTRY of Works senior civil engineer Francis Clarke admitted insufficient funds are invested in developing roads in The Bahamas, calling it a costly venture.

During the office of the Prime Minister’s press briefing yesterday, Mr Clarke said rain is partly responsible for the numerous potholes and poor-quality roads throughout New Providence.

“We know that the rain intensity has increased over the last few years and due to the more active precipitation events during June and July, conditions are being hindered for current road repair outputs with ponding wet areas and compromising the quality of repairs,” he said.

“This has resulted in larger potholes and road edge erosions. If you could compare the new roads that we can construct between 2004 and 2013, those roads were constructed to international standards and using international specifications.

“We don’t have any issues with those rules at this point.”

The epidemic of potholes in New Providence and the Family Islands has been the subject of public outcry for years.

Areas that have attracted complaints in New Providence include Wulff Road, Joe Farrington Road and Gladstone Road.

Mr Clarke said the ministry has a comprehensive plan to improve roads throughout New Providence. He said projects in Gladstone Road, Sir Milo Butler Highway and the downtown area will begin shortly.

He said contractors were hired to stabilise the roads to ensure safety for motorists.