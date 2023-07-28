Police search for man after armed robbery at ATM

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussesll@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending a male responsible for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday.

According to reports, sometime around 11pm a woman was at an ATM machine on Marathon and Robinson Roads when she was approached by a man who got out of a heavily tinted black Japanese vehicle, dressed in a dark hooded jacket.

The suspect reportedly produced a handgun, demanded cash and robbed the woman of her purse which contained an undisclosed amount of cash and other personal items. He reportedly fled the area in an easterly direction onto Robinson Road.

Police are aggressively investigating this incident and are appealing to members of the public who must conduct financial transactions at ATMs to do so during reasonable hours.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday continued with their “Operation Secure City” throughout New Providence.

The operation was conducted between the hours of 10am and 6pm and resulted in 42 vehicles being stopped and searched. Also five people were arrested for various offences, including possession of dangerous drugs, warrants of arrest, organised crime, and threats of death.