Swimming Worlds: Thompson makes a splash in 100m free

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ZAYLIE-Elizabeth Thompson had a good showing in her heat of the women’s 100 metres freestyle, but the collegian’s time wasn’t fast enough to advance for placement in the semifinals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Thompson, the only one of the four-member team to compete yesterday, clocked 58.86 seconds for second place in the fourth of eight heats, which placed her 38th overall and out of contention for a spot in the semifinals.

Thompson, 19, was also shy of her winning performance of 58.78 at the Bahamas Aquatics Nationals last month.

Elizabeth Timmer of Aruba won the heat in 57.86 for 34th place as she also failed to advance.

It was Thompson’s second individual swim of the championships. She competed in the 200m medley where she was 24th overall in 2:25.36.

Thompson also got to team up with the three other members of Team Bahamas as they contested the mixed 4 x 100m medley relay, placing seventh in their heat for 24th overall in 4:03.98, led by Lamar Taylor’s national record breaking feat on the first leg in the backstroke in 55.03. The other two members of the team were Davante Carey and Rhanishka Gibbs.

Individually, Taylor got some spotlight when he won his heat of the men’s 50m butterfly, but had to settle for 40th overall. He still have two more events to go as he compete in the 50m free today in lane one in the ninth of 13 heats and the 50m backstroke in lane nine in the sixth of seven heats.

Meanwhile, Carey, 21, competed in the 100m backstroke where he was 47th overall in 57.50, an improvement on his time of 58.51 that he posted at the BA’s nationals. Carey still has the 100m butterfly where he will swim out of lane one in the third of eight heats.

And Gibbs, the 17 high school, will contest her first individual event in the 50m butterfly in lane five in the third of seven heats before she compete in the 50m free where she will occupy lane four in the sixth of 11 heats.

All four competitors will team up to compete in the mixed 4 x 100m freestyle relay where Team Bahamas has been placed in lane two in the third of five heats on Saturday.