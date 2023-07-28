Trainees complete Protected Areas Managers Enforcement workshop

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

Trainees completed the Protected Areas Managers Enforcement Training Course 2023 yesterday after a two-week joint workshop.

The training was held in conjunction with Blue Nature Alliance, BahWEN, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, the Department of Forestry, and the Department of Marine Resources.

The programme provided trainees with vital training from the participating agencies to facilitate proper management of The Bahamas’ natural resources and protected areas.

There were 38-course participants.

Police Superintendent Audley Peters congratulated graduates, reminding them of their responsibility to maintain the country’s natural resources.

“You today, have been empowered to help maintain the resources that are in place, particularly for the student who is coming out of sixth grade going into seventh grade and needs to have an appreciation of the forests, the plants, the fauna,” he said.

“If there's none for them to enjoy, then think about what it would be like for them.

“They'll be using AI to tell them what aloe is or what the spiny lobster is. But you now have the skills and the knowledge to enforce the laws that are on your books and to be able to leave a legacy for the young persons who are coming behind.”

Dr Rhianna Neely, director of environmental planning and protection, expressed confidence in the graduates' abilities to perform.

Lakeisha Anderson-Rolle, Bahamas National Trust Executive Director, acknowledged the importance of the programme, with this year being the first official launch.

“There is power in numbers and certainly strength in partnerships,” she said.

“And it is the BNT’s commitment to continue working with all the respective agencies present as we will certainly play our part in making sure there is support to be able to come together on an annual basis to ensure that all of our resource management agencies benefit from this training opportunity.”