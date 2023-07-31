BPL CEO rates company 8 out of 10

By JADE RUSSELL

BAHAMAS Power & Light CEO Shevonn Cambridge rates BPL’s performance an eight out of ten.

“I would rate BPL’s performance as an eight,” he told reporters during a press briefing last week. “I am a part of a chat group with other CEOs from throughout the region. And the problems that we’re having are not necessarily unique to us. As I said, the demand, everybody’s having the same thing, with the challenge of raising rates in this economic environment. And so, I would say an eight. “

BPL has sometimes struggled to provide reliable energy this summer, which has already produced power consumption records.

BPL initially projected a power peak of 265MW this summer, but the peak in New Providence has already been 278MW.

BPL’s peak months are August and September, so officials anticipate surpassing 280MW.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said yesterday that while Bahamas Power and Light’s performance may be better than others in the region, BPL must not be content with its service inefficiencies.

“While the performance of our utility company may be better than some in the region, we should be very careful not to be contented with inefficiencies and poor decision-making that hinders us from not only providing cost-effective energy for residents and businesses but also prevents us from becoming a net supplier of clean energy to neighbouring countries,” he told The Tribune.