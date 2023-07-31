GIRL KIDNAPPED BY SEX ATTACKER: Family says 9-year-old traumatised after man told her to get in his car

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE sister of a young girl sexually assaulted over the weekend says the incident has left the child traumatised and the family struggling to cope.

“She’s just traumatised,” her distraught sister told The Tribune yesterday. “She is eating, but she’s just like, you know, when you are staring, and the tears just keep rolling down your eyes and you shaking, that’s how traumatised she is, and my mother is completely out of it.”

The young girl was reportedly playing with friends outside her home on Saturday evening when a man driving a white Nissan Skyline told her to get inside his vehicle.

After she entered the car, the man allegedly took her to an unknown location where he threatened and violated her.

Police said she was found shortly in the Spikenard Road area.

Officers attached to the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident on Sunday night at his residence located off Carmichael Road.

The girl’s sister said she and her mother were at work when the incident happened.

She claimed her other siblings were to monitor the girl, but the child went outside to play with her younger sister, age 7, who later alerted the family to the girl’s disappearance.

“The baby came,” said the older sister, “and she was like a man take (my sister) in the car and he gone speed off and we was like ‘what, you serious? And she was like ‘yes’.”

The older sister and her mother left work abruptly to find the girl.

“She was not found,” the sister said. “They was saying that he dropped her off to the graveyard and because she knew the area, she began to run home and someone in the area, they helped her to get back home.”

She said her sister was crying when they saw her for the first time after the incident.

“We don’t think he is known,” the sister said of the alleged assailant, “because what we hearing from the people who was around, they saying like he came as if he was looking for something or whatever the case is.

“But I’m sure the police is going to give us swift justice because they are on their p’s and q’s right behind everything.”

The family will help the girl get counselling.

After news of the case spread on social media, some users accused the family of carelessness.

“It isn’t,” the sister said. “Things happen in life that nobody can control.”

“Stop posting what did not happen. They’re posting negativity, saying it’s baby mother drama and the father kidnapped her, a family member kidnapped her. No, none of it is true.”

The incident was one of two sexual assaults that allegedly happened on Saturday.

Police said a 40-year-old woman from Golden Isles Road reported that she was at the home of a man known to her after 3am Saturday when he sexually assaulted her.

Police are still searching for the culprit responsible for this assault.