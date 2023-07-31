Police investigate an armed mugging in Grand Bahama and drugs in Abaco

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are investigating an armed robbery incident in the Taino Beach area on Friday.

According to reports, sometime around 10pm a male victim was attending a function in the area when he was approached by a man who produced a knife, robbing him of his gold chain and coin charm.

The suspect escaped into nearby bushes. Police are following significant leads.

• Two Freeport men aged 38 and 28 were arrested after they were allegedly found with a quantity of suspected marijuana in their possession on Friday evening.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 11pm officers attached to the Rapid Response Unit were on routine patrol in the area of Coral Road when they observed the occupants of a black Chevy Sonic vehicle acting suspiciously.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver sped off.

The pursuing officers then observed occupants throw something from the vehicle. The vehicle was intercepted and the occupants were taken back to the area where a quantity of suspected drugs were recovered.

The police report that the weight and value of the drugs are unknown and investigations are continuing.

• A 42-year-old male resident of Guana Cay was arrested after a quantity of suspected marijuana was allegedly found in his possession on Friday.

According to reports, shortly after 5pm, officers attached to the Marsh Harbour Police Station were in the area of a business establishment in Dundas Town where they observed a man acting suspiciously.

They searched the suspect and allegedly discovered 15 grams of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $250.

Investigations are continuing.