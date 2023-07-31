Xavion Johnson the US Open champion again

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

XAVION ‘Warrior’ Johnson got to hoist the Cadet judo title at the US Open Championships for the second time in five years, ironically on the same day, July 28.

After first winning the title in 2018 and slipping to bronze in 2021, Johnson regained his top position on the podium on Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“It felt really amazing winning the title, especially since this is my last year in the under-18 -60 kilogram class,” Johnson said. “I truly was flabbergasted when I won it again.”

The 17-year-old Johnson, who is graduating as the salutatorian at Capstone Academy, said what was so significant about his performance was the fact that when he first did it in 2018, he was not as polished as he is now.

“Everything has improved drastically in five years,” he pointed out.

In what he described as his best tournament for the year, Johnson said he couldn’t ask for anything more.

“The competition was amazing. I ippon everybody I fought in under-18,” he said. “I got fifth in under-21. This was the best I fought all year.”

Johnson, whose mother Ordain Moss made the sacrifice to send him abroad to further enhance his skills, attributed his performance to his preparation from his trainer Ewan Breaton and Russell Gallant of Judo Alberta in Lethbridge, Canada.

“My training for the event was really hard. I haven’t taken any breaks from judo for three weeks,” he reflected. “I was training day and night every single day to get ready for this event.”

Now that he’s done, Johnson said his focus will be on the Cadet World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, August 22-26 and Cadet and Junior Panamerican Championships in Calgary, Canada, September 7-17.

Johnson, who started judo in 2014 at the age of eight years old, won a silver medal at his first tournament and he has been hooked ever since.

Growing from attending classes three times a week, to travelling abroad for months at a time and training three times a day.

Over the last eight years, Xavion’s passion for judo has not wavered, earning him his black belt at the impressive age of 15. His discipline, passion and consistent sacrifice has secured him world ranking, multiple international titles and has allowed him to represent the Bahamas with pride and spirit on many prestigious platforms.

His ultimate goal is to represent the Bahamas and win at the Olympics and World Championships.

His accomplishments so far include:

• Bahamas Judo Federation Tournament 2014 Silver

• Bahamas Judo Federation Tournament 2015 Bronze

• Judo Federation Bahamas Open 2015 Silver

• Bahamas Judo Federation Tournament 2016 Gold

• Bahamas Judo Federation Bahamas Open 2016 - 2019 Gold International Qualifications and Medals Qualifications

• Carifta Championships 2017

• Carifta Championships 2018

• Carifta Championships 2019

• Pan American Games 2019

• Pan American 2022

• Cadet Worlds 2022 International Medals (most prestigious)

• Carifta Games 2017 Bronze

• ATJA &AJJF Judo National Championships 2017 Gold & Gold

• Dallas Invitational 2017 Bronze

• Tennessee State Championships 2018 Gold & Gold

• Dallas Invitational 2018 Gold, Gold, AOY

• ATJA &AJJF National Championships 2018 Gold & Silver

• US Judo Open 2018 Gold

• Dallas Invitational 2019 Gold & Silver

• Presidents Cup 2019 Gold

• Junior Olympics 2021 Bronze

• US Judo Open 2021 Bronze

• Manitoba Open 2022 Bronze, Bronze

• Quebec Open 2022 Gold

• Ontario Open 2022 Gold

• Matsume Cup Denmark 2023 Gold