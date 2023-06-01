Ministry reveals revisions to High School Diploma

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

AFTER longstanding public outcry on the criteria of the Bahamas High School Diploma, the Ministry of Education announced on Friday several revisions that have been made.

The Ministry of Education hosted a conference on Friday which revealed the recommendations the ministry accepted from the Bahamas High School Diploma National Review Commission.

Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell said there has been a revision made in the type of BJC passes needed for students to receive the diploma.

“The Commission asked us to retain the four BJCs which we have,” Mrs McCartney-Russell said. “However, the composition is a little bit different. We will ensure that students have the English language and mathematics BJC as a requirement. However, we are permitting our students to submit any other two BJCs as a subject requirement.”

The required cumulative grade point average (GPA) is still a 2.0 minimum. However, Mrs McCartney-Russell said the ministry has removed the requirement of 27 credit hours.

“Students were asked to have a two-point cumulative GPA for the same subjects that they were asked to have 27 credit hours, so you're penalising children twice. And the Commission asked us to remove the 27 credit hours,” she said.

Mrs McCartney-Russell added the punctuality and attendance rate were both reduced from 90 percent to 80 percent. She said the reduction recommendation was accepted to accommodate “extenuating circumstances, which are not within the control of students.”

Three parent-teacher conferences were removed as a criterion as well.

“Our students should not be penalised for the failure of parents or guardians to comply.”

Students are still expected to have 20 hours of job readiness and 30 hours of community service.

In terms of students who believe they were disenfranchised by the prevailing diploma standards; a Justification and Appeal Committee has been established. The director said the committee should be in operation by August.

Additionally, Mrs McCartney–Russell outlined the overall “pathways” for the diploma standards.

“Option one, we ask that students bring in four BJCs with a minimum of a D pass, math and language and any other two subjects along with the cumulative of a two-point GPA.”

“Option two is also a general pathway but this one is more of an inclusive pathway. Where students can bring in a numeracy or a literacy equivalent, or BJCs, or a City and Guilds equivalent, and a two-point cumulative GPA.”

“The third option is an honours pathway four BJCs with a minimum of a B. Math, language, and science are a requirement along with any other one subject and a three-point cumulative GPA.”

Mrs McCarteny–Russell said students who do not meet those requirements will be directed by the ministry to The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) to enter BTVI’s Smart Start programme.

Asked about the issue of a student receiving an F grade being excluded although making progress, she said a student should not be penalised.

“We have to give children grace to improve and so as long as they can maintain that two-point GPA,” Mrs McCartney-Russell said. “They will receive a diploma because they would have earned it.”

For her part, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin praised the diploma review committee for its efforts. She said this year all students will participate in the graduation ceremony.

“This year, every student will attend the graduation ceremony. And we want to ensure that our children and our young people have hope for a future even if their high school years were not all that they had hoped it to be,” the minister said.