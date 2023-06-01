US Embassy in Nassau celebrates Pride Month

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video



THE US Embassy in Nassau kicked off Pride Month today by raising the rainbow flag at the Queen Street chancery and at Liberty Overlook, the Ambassador’s residence. The flag will fly throughout the month.

The embassy is supporting events throughout the month of June to celebrate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community. Events include a film screening, a safe-space chat on inclusion issues, a diplomatic reception, and social gatherings.

“America would not be the world power it is today without drawing from the strengths of every citizen, including LGBTQI+ individuals. They have strengthened our public service, military, educational system, and culture. This is a great time to celebrate their contributions,” said Chargé d'Affaires Usha Pitts.

“During Pride Month in June we celebrate the LGBTQI+ community. We invite every Bahamian to enjoy the blessings of liberty and life in a free society and, of course, we encourage you to take pride in who you are, just as you are.”