FNM Leader calls on Davis to confirm Frazier as DPP

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said the Davis administration should quickly confirm Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier in the substantive position given the many politically sensitive cases she may be required to address.

A constitutional amendment establishing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was passed in 2017, granting the DPP independence and tenure.

However, some lawyers believe an acting DPP lacks the security of tenure that a substantive officer holder has, undermining the amendment’s intent.

Ms Frazier was sworn in as acting DPP last month. In interviews with The Tribune, lawyers described her as widely respected: hardworking, passionate and hands-on.

In the coming months, she may be required to make key decisions on several politically sensitive matters: a sitting MP from the Progressive Liberal Party accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend and issues related to the Minnis administration’s Beaches and Parks Authority and the COVID-19 National Food Distribution Task Force which police are investigating.

She told The Tribune yesterday she had no update on the matter involving the MP, with police not yet sending the file to her office.

Mr Pintard said: “Decisions made or not made by a DPP, particularly in this highly politically charged environment where we are on record of accusing this government of cherry picking who they pursue and who they clearly decide not to carefully investigate, means the new DPP will be under a microscope, not just a political microscope, but I think all and sundry will be watching very closely the decisions that are made.”

“The government should be definitive. There should be a careful vetting process so you can definitively appoint someone in the post except in extraordinary, unforeseen circumstances that might require someone acting in the position for a longer time.”

“Right now, we know this government is looking at a number of former public officials that narrowly supported or worked in the former Free National Movement administration. One does not want someone in a vulnerable position, though we have people who continue to demonstrate sterling character in their positions notwithstanding tenure of employment or the lack of security.”

The constitution entitles the DPP to one five-year tenure. They can be reappointed to another five-year period once.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday: “A DPP will be confirmed in position at the end of the hiring process. I have full confidence in Cordell Frazier to do an excellent job as acting DPP. I remind (Mr Pintard) we are the government not him.”