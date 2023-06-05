Murder count at 50 as two men killed on the weekend

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were killed over the weekend, bringing the murder tally for the year to 50.

In the first incident, shortly after noon on Saturday, a 28-year-old man was at the back of his residence on Cascarilla Street, Pinewood Gardens, when three men approached him from a nearby property and shot him multiple times.

Emergency Medical Services responded and the man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

In the second incident, shortly after 10pm on Saturday, police were called to a residence on Malcolm Allotment East where a group of unknown males reportedly beat a 65-year-old man.

Police said EMT transported the man to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries sometime around 4am on Sunday.

Another violent incident left a 53-year-old Chinese man in hospital after he was shot about his upper body.

Preliminary police reports indicate that shortly after noon on Sunday, the victim was at his business establishment on East Street South when a man in a white T-shirt and blue jeans pants entered his establishment and purchased an item before leaving.

It is further reported that the suspect returned shortly after that with a firearm which he discharged indiscriminately into the store, resulting in the 53-year-old businessman being shot in the upper body.

EMT transported the man to the hospital where he is stable.

The suspect reportedly escaped on foot to a nearby community.