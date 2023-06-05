PAC looks into Consumer Protection Commission agency rental space concern

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said the deputy chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission expressed concerns to the Public Accounts Committee about the selection process surrounding the agency’s new rental space.

Mr Pintard said the deputy chairman, Tyrone “Rock” Morris, is the first person under the Davis administration to respond to the PAC’s interview request.

He said Mr Moris “has provided a significant amount of information where he expresses concern over the commission not allowing the appropriate protocols in the selection of a rental space to house their agency and one other agency under the remit of the ministry they are a part of”.

He said the meeting with Mr Morris lasted over two hours.

Bain and Grants Town MP Jamaal Strachan, he said, was the only Progressive Liberal Party representative who attended the meeting. Still, Mr Pintard said Mr Strachan left because he did not want to appear in a meeting that was being recorded.

Mr Pintard said the committee expects to speak tomorrow to the chairman of the commission and the owner of the building being rented by the government “so that we could understand the concerns about the other options that were available for rental at a rate that, according to the testimony, may have been substantially less than what the government eventually settled on”.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs will open its new building today. Last week, the ministry said it sought to move into a new building because its facility is inadequate.

The statement said the government wanted the Consumer Affairs Unit and the Consumer Protection Commission to be housed in the same building.

“This was done to not only improve accessibility by the public to both agencies but also to improve efficiency while minimizing waste and delays,” the statement said.

“The government of The Bahamas’ acquisition of appropriate and proper physical accommodations for its agencies, as well as the execution of lease agreements, conforms to all policy and procedures as mandated by the Ministry of the Public Service. The lease agreement relating to the new physical accommodations of the Consumer Protection Commission and the Consumer Affairs Unit was executed in conformity with the established protocols.

“The details of outfitting for occupancy are guided and implemented by these same protocols and policies. The Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Honourable Michael B Halkitis, states emphatically and unequivocally that he does not now own nor hold, nor has he previously owned or held any interest in any property being leased by government of The Bahamas or any of its agencies.”