100 celebrated in BTVI dean’s list ceremony

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) celebrated almost 100 high achievers during the institutes inaugural Dean’s List ceremony.

At the event, 77 students from New Providence and 20 Northern Bahamas campus students were recognised.

Students registered on either campus are based on islands across The Bahamas including Andros, Abaco, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, New Providence and Mayaguana.

Each student was enrolled in 12 or more credit hours and achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.00 or above at the end of the fall 2022 and/or spring 2023 semesters.

BTVI’s interim president, Dr Linda A Davis, described the occasion as a “proud moment”.

She said: “In the past, we acknowledged students’ academic achievements through the disbursement of certificates, but this is the first actual ceremony recognising our Dean’s List honourees.

“This milestone is even more remarkable when we consider what hurdles students had to surmount during last fall or just this spring, in order to get to this juncture in their lives. Making the dean’s list signifies not only the knowledge they have acquired but the discipline it took to acquire it.”

The students honoured both in New Providence and Grand Bahama represent various programmes of study related to Beauty, Business, Construction, Information Technology, Electronics and Media Technology.