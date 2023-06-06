Davis: ‘We stand for consumer rights’ at opening of Consumer Affairs new offices

THE Ministry of Economic Affairs opened the Consumer Affairs and the Consumer Protection Commission building yesterday, with Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis calling the opening an “historic milestone”.

"As we inaugurate the consumer affairs building today, we are making a clear statement: We stand for consumer rights," Mr Davis said. "We envisage this building as a pillar of consumer protection, casting its shadow of security across every corner of our beloved nation, especially our cherished Family Islands.”

Mr Davis said while the government is committed to bringing relief to Bahamians, his administration’s vision extends beyond just economic recovery.

“It extends to compassionate social relief, enhanced security and safeguarding your rights as consumers,” he said. “In essence, protecting consumer rights is our investment in you. It is about your well-being, your health, your safe and your economic prosperity.”

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis also highlighted consumer protection as a priority for the government.

He said: “What we want is to ensure that buyers of goods and services are safeguarded against unfair practices in the marketplace. It is critical that the ecosystem of the supply demand, price and profitability work for both businesses and the consumer growth to achieve economic growth, inclusivity, and sustainable national development.”

The building is located off Tonique Williams Darling Highway.