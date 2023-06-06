FACE TO FACE: Patriotic, beautiful and proud to be Bahamian

By FELICITY DARVILLE

ON July 10, 1973, moments after the midnight hour, the beautiful black, golden yellow and aquamarine Bahamian flag was hoisted for the first time in history. The air was completely still and filled with anticipation. Not the slightest tuft of wind disturbed the bated breath of the thousands of Bahamians gathered on Clifford Park. The historic moment was so still, you could slice it with a knife. It was the last time that the Union Jack of the United Kingdom would reign supreme over the 700 islands and cays of The Bahamas. The very second that the Bahamian flag made it to the top of the flagpole and was secured in place, out of nowhere, a gust picked up. The flag fluttered, then a breeze spread the flag wide and it graciously rippled in the wind. It was a divine moment that led to a rapturous and thunderous applause. It was the birth of a new nation.

This is the account given to me by two very special Bahamian women - one who was the current Miss Bahamas, and the other was one who would serve as the first Miss Bahamas of this new, independent nation.

Cyprianna McWeeney (Miss Bahamas 1972) and Agatha Watson (1973) were fine representations of what it is to be Bahamian. They were patriotic, intelligent, poised, friendly and beautiful. They both represented their country around the world, leaving a trail of excellence that left people talking about the warm, hospitable people of The Bahamas. Both Cyprianna and Agatha have never taken off their virtual crowns. To this day, they are still proud Bahamians with a regal aura, coupled with island girl charm. They are still “Miss Bahamas” to the public and wherever they go, they still find adoring fans who do not hesitate to tell them how special they are. Now, 50 years later, as they reflect on their lives and their paths to becoming beauty queens, they share deep sentiments about their beloved nation.

When Cyprianna stood on Clifford Park on the first Independence morning, she was making a big sacrifice. She was supposed to be in Athens, Greece participating in pre-competition events for the Miss Universe pageant. Many could not understand why she would give up such a big opportunity. But Cyprianna chose to stand amongst her people and be a part of living history. Her heart was full. At any other moment in time, nothing could top Miss Universe; but a nation would only be born once. This was the symbolic moment that the people of The Bahamas would have the freedom to govern their own affairs.

“I had an invitation to sit under the canopy,” Cyprianna said.

“The emotion was thick. When the Bahamian flag was hoisted, it was unreal. The crowd went wild, and there were fireworks. Women were weeping; men were wiping their eyes. People were like, ‘I can’t believe we made it!’ We didn’t know what to expect, but we knew that we were going to do great things. We knew that we were going to be all right and that we were going to make it.”

The ladies recall that the entire Nassau town was draped with the colours of the Bahamian flag and that the water tower was completely lit up “like a high crown of light” over the city. They said it was like a transformation in Nassau, and that “people were like ants” out on Clifford Park to witness the culmination of it all.

For Agatha, being there was just as important. She was a contestant in the Miss Bahamas pageant, and Veronica Cooper of the pageant committee implored all of the ladies to go out and be a part of as many Independence events as they could. She wanted them to have a deep understanding and appreciation for their country, knowing that whoever would bear the crown, would be the first queen of an Independent Bahamas.

Agatha never intended to enter any beauty pageant. But the sweet, charming 17-year-old girl from Gordon’s, Long Island won the hearts of many, and they encouraged her to join. First, she was a student at the technical school now known as the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). She enrolled there after graduating from St John’s College, and she was studying architectural drafting. Administrators, family, friends and schoolmates encouraged her to join the school’s pageant, in which she placed first runner-up. For her, that was the end of that; she never considered herself a pageant girl. At the time, she was living with Mavis McCartney-Smith. One day, Mavis’ friends Barbara Yaralli and Patricia Lunn asked Agatha what she really wanted to do with her life.

“I want to travel the world and see all the places I have read about in books,” Agatha responded.

Both ladies told her there was no better way to do that, than to enter Miss Bahamas, because they were sure she would win. One day, Agatha got a call from Cyprianna Fleischer of the Miss Bahamas pageant. Still, it took Agatha a long time to decide. Mrs Fleischer said that she would ask Normon Solomon, a well known businessman, to sponsor her.

While in technical school, Agatha spent her internship working with Mr Dobell of Dobell Howard Humphries - an engineering firm responsible for several notable projects in The Bahamas. She applied herself so well that Mr Dobell invited her to join the company as his assistant. One day, she told Mr Dobell of all the encouragement she was getting to join Miss Bahamas. He immediately told her that no one else but him would sponsor her, and that all expenses would be paid. With that, the deal was sealed and Agatha joined to compete in the pageant, slated for August 27, 1973.

Naturally, the contestants looked up to Cyprianna, who considered them like little sisters. Some were the same age as her. She was 19 when she wore the crown. During the 1972 pageant, it was actually Debbie Taylor (Meade), Miss Bimini, who won the Miss Bahamas pageant. But in February of 1973, she gave up the crown, paving the way for Cyprianna to be the queen of a crowning moment in history.

At the time, Cyprianna was preparing to marry Sean McWeeney, a history maker in his own right, who was the subject of last week’s Face to Face with Felicity, along with Sir Franklyn Wilson. He was out there on Clifford Park with his beloved, witnessing a moment that he and other young activists fought for as members of the youth activist group Unicoll, which later became Unicomm.

It was Leonora Rodgers McCartney of Flamingo Air who convinced Cyprianna to join the Miss Bahamas pageant. The airline wanted an opportunity to boost its image and increase its marketing strategy. Cyprianna was more interested in preparing for her wedding. But Leonora convinced her, letting her know that the airline would take care of everything.

“It was a blast,” Cyprianna said of her reign.

“There was a lot of travelling and meeting people I never thought that I would meet. It was filled with action and something was happening every day. I travelled throughout the Family Islands and to other countries, like Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It was an exciting time for me. At the time, I was just getting involved in politics. People were vexed that I chose not to compete in Miss Universe. Missing our nation’s Independence wasn’t going to be a consideration. How could I explain to my children and grandchildren why I was not there? Today, my children and grandchildren are proud of me for making that decision.”

Cyprianna went to work with the Ministry of Tourism, as most queens did during their reign as Miss Bahamas. While Prince Charles, now King of England and Wales, visited New Providence for Independence, Cyprianna had the opportunity to dance with him at the Ambassador Hotel. She remembers him having the softest hands she had ever felt, next to her father, Frederick Alfred Munnings Sr, OBE, a noted musician. The Munnings family made significant contributions to national development.

Cyprianna passed the crown to Agatha, who joined her at the Ministry of Tourism. It was a whirlwind year for Agatha. The new Bahamas, under the leadership of Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, set about opening a series of Ministry of Tourism offices around the world in order to promote the country and attract tourist dollars - a strategy that has laid the foundation for the nation’s number one industry to this day. Agatha would have to travel throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Europe for the opening of these offices. She travelled so much, that there were times when she didn’t even have the opportunity to get her feet sandy on Bahamian shores before it was off to another destination. At all times, Cyprianna said, Agatha was a most gracious queen who was always poised and ready for the job. Cyprianna and Juanita Carey served as chaperones on this whirlwind tour, and found Agatha a joy to work with. She was always humble and friendly with a beautiful spirit, and no matter how last minute the call was, she was always appropriately dressed and ready to represent her country.

Cyprianna points out that being Miss Bahamas is really a lifetime duty: “People never let you forget it - that you are ‘Miss Bahamas’. You have to act accordingly. Just because you are no longer wearing the crown doesn’t mean that you don’t represent it. You’re always Miss Bahamas. People will always look at you, and they should like what they see. I am proud to do it. I can tell young ladies in pageants today that they should do all they can to represent their country well and to leave an impression on other young ladies.

Agatha continued to be Cyprianna’s little sister long after 1973. Cyprianna brought her on to work with the Miss Bahamas committee, as she did. Cyprianna served on the committee for 24 years, while Agatha served for just under 20 years. They were both responsible for molding countless young women, who are all wonderful examples of what it is to be a beautiful, kind, ambitious Bahamian woman. Cyprianna notes that pageants have evolved much since their day, and she is elated to see women competing who are doctors, teachers, authors … women who have professions and are leaving trails of positive impact wherever they go.

“It was all about having pride and being Bahamian,” Agatha said of her Miss Bahamas reign.

“It all became more real the day that I met with the committee after being crowned Miss Bahamas. They told me that I would have to be a goodwill ambassador for the country and really represent this new Bahamas. I went home and thought, what did I get myself into! I was green and I really didn’t think about it like that; but then it really hit home. I decided that I would do it, and I really have to be an agent of change for this new country - this new Bahamas.”

Agatha found that she had to learn a lot in order to be prepared for this new role. While on the plane headed to the various countries, she would read all she could about Bahamian history. While she was competing for the crown, committee members encouraged the contestants to read everything that came out in the newspapers - a practice she continued as queen. She learned about the places where she travelled as well and in this way, she could have interesting conversations with those she met about her country and its relations with theirs. Her political knowledge was aided by her elder brother, Frank Watson, who later became the Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas with the Free National Movement (FNM). She also gained knowledge from Mavis’ then husband, George Smith (who passed away days ago), who served in Sir Lynden’s Cabinet as a Member of Parliament for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

“I read a lot and it caused me to love my Bahamas more,” Agatha said.

I always tried to represent my country well wherever I went. I had a straw basket made by Ivy Simms. Sometimes people would say, ‘You can’t take that with you!’ I would say, ‘Why not? It’s Bahamian!’ And I would take it with me wherever I went.”

Agatha took a major stand for her country when she went to the Miss Universe pageant in Manila, the Philippines. During competition events, the cameras were following her like paparazzi. It seemed she was one of the favourites, and she was even chosen to be interviewed by news reporters. But when it came time for the float parade, her vehicle came decorated with the Union Jack. Agatha refused to sit on top of it. They had to take down the Union Jack, and Agatha proudly waved her Bahamian flag instead. In turn, the cameras turned to more well-known countries, because her country had yet to gain any popularity on the world stage.

Things have changed significantly today. The Bahamas continues to gain traction and has even proven itself a leader in certain world affairs, especially as an advocate for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and for climate change awareness and protection.

“I am a proud Bahamian,” Cyprianna told me as she reflected on the country and its 50th Independence anniversary.

“We are not perfect, but from 1973 to now, I am happy. I have my Bahamian passport, and I am just applying for National Insurance. I will be 71 years old in July. We couldn’t even get National Insurance before 1973. The other day, I was watching the University of the Bahamas graduation ceremony. There were hundreds of children graduating with degrees! I am so proud of them as well as the ones graduating abroad.”

“I believe we have Bahamians that are able to run practically every area of governance. We need to solve the brain drain and bring the talent back home. We have to prepare for them when they come back home. I hate the violence part of it, but I am trusting in God that we can bring that under control. For the most part, I am happy and I stand proud of my country.”

Cyprianna and Sean have a love that has also stood the test of time. Having gotten married in April the year after Independence, they now celebrate 49 years of marriage. Their children are Gillian, owner and principal of Summit Academy School; Melissa, who is also an educator; and Sean McWeeney, Jr, attorney, who just recently augmented his repertoire by specializing in IT law. They also have four grandchildren, all from Gillian and her husband, Michael - Zara (17), Hayley (15), Michael, Jr, (11), and Ryan (9).

“Fifty years from then to now,” Agatha said, “I am proud of all the accomplishments we have made as a country.”

“I am proud that our leaders are able to stand and show we can do it - we can take care of ourselves and manage our country. Lots of our talent is used elsewhere around the world, but we are able to do much more if we have more talented Bahamians come home. We just need the young people to have that pride to make our country better.”

After her Miss Bahamas reign, Agatha attended Success Training College. There were talks of creating a college here at home. Agatha served on the committee which led to the creation of the College of The Bahamas (COB), which is now University of The Bahamas (UB). She was able to talk to young people, gathering their responses and helping to host debates that eventually led to the establishment of COB.

“It is so wonderful that we now have our own university,” she said, “And children can get the same quality education here at home - and that’s important for parents who cannot afford to send their children abroad.”

“I am proud of our country. Every day I pray for our country - for us to be better people and stop the violence. I encourage Bahamian pride in my own small way. I always tell young people who go to school abroad that when they return, I don’t want to hear them with a Jamaican or American accent. I tell them - please be a Bahamian!”

Agatha is mother to Alisa Watson, fashion merchandiser and wedding consultant and Felicity Darville, media specialist and author of this column. She has seven grandchildren. The elder ones are: Ras Elijah, a former member of the national golf team, currently in the finance industry; Malia, current nursing student at the University of The Bahamas; Ras Jesse, current NCAA Volleyball Champion of the Year in Volleyball; and Kindy Emmanuel, a recent high school graduate pursuing a marine career. Her younger grandchildren include Alisa’s son Stameko, a student at St Augustine’s College; and Felicity’s younger children with her husband, Victor Darville - Victory (4) and Victorious Darville (1). Agatha is also a proud great grandmother to 2 year-old Kae’Lynn Kalila.

My mother has instilled that same level of pride in us and we stand with pride to be Bahamian because of her.

Cyrianna is elated that all of her children returned home to make meaningful contributions to this country and she says she is “bursting with pride” because of them.

The Bahamas will celebrate its 50th Independence Anniversary on July 10, 2023. For information on the ongoing series of ‘Road to 50’ events to celebrate the Golden Jubilee, visit www.celebrate-bahamas.com.