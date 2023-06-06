Felix Neely Jr national cycling champion

By DENISE MAYCOCK

AFTER two days of inclement weather, Felix Neely Jr was crowned the national male cycling champion at the 50th Independence National Road Cycling Championships in Grand Bahama.

Kevin Daley won in the Elite Male category, taking first place in the time trials on Friday, and in the 80.6-mile road race on Saturday.



Smobia Moreau won the national female champion title. She took first place in the time trials in 1hr 06.19 in the Elite Female category.

The time trials got underway after 3pm on Friday at the Grand Bahama Highway, with some 23 cyclists from Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama and New Providence.



Neely, who competed in the under-23, finished in first with a time of 54.02, and second in the 44.6-mile road race. He also placed second overall in the Elite category.



The 80.6-mile race was competitive as elite male cyclists battled in a sprint to the finish line.





Daley was able to push through, despite some cramp challenges.



“Coming into it was tough because on Friday I was cramping,” he said. “But these guys were playing around, and they gave me enough time to recover so at the end I could do the damage.”

Patrick Paul settled for third place in the Elite Men’s category. “It was a hard race, said Paul. Coming to the end it was a sprint finish, unfortunately, I did not have the legs to win, but I came third.”

Paul said the rain impacted his visibility. He also said their training paid off and helped them to overcome some challenges.



“I could not see, so, the only thing I could do was follow whoever I saw in front of me. We did not see where the potholes were and so we ran into some potholes but we were still able to keep the bike up. We have been training hard,” he said.



Barron Musgrove, secretary general of the Bahamas Cycling Federation, said the next two races will be held in Eleuthera and Exuma.

He said the Bahamas Cycling Federation has been holding race events every year during July in commemoration of the Bahamas’ Independence.



Since the Bahamas Games will be held in July, he explained that the federation opted to hold the championships in June.

“This event is in line with the country’s 50th Independence celebrations, Musgrove said.



“Fifty years ago, when the country celebrated its Independence, a cycling race was held to commemorate that. And that tradition continues today. We are proud to be a part of the 50th celebrations,” he added.

The Bahamas Cycling Federation holds national championships on five major islands. The national championship is where its national teams are selected for national trips.



Mr Musgrove was pleased with the turnout at this year’s event. He said many of the cyclists are representing their various islands at the upcoming Bahamas Games.



Juniors as young as 10 years of age participated this year.

The categories were 12-14 years, 15-17 years, under 23, the Masters for adults over 40 years, and the Elite, which consists of top cyclists.

Bahamas Cycling Federation was the main sponsor. Other sponsors were Cycles Unlimited and the Freeport Cycling Association.

The Kiwanis Club and Red Cross were on hand to assist, as well as other organisations that volunteered, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter.

• Results for Time Trials:



Males 9-11 yrs. - 1st Kardrick Cargill, 42.32; 2nd Thaddeus Knowles, 57.04.

Males 12-14yrs – 1st Taylor Knowles, 49.39; 1st Lenin Hamilton, 35.07; 2nd Brian Burrows, 39.31; 3rd Tristan Johnson, 40.51; 4th Thomas Knowles, 42.39; 5th Nathaniel Adderley, 43.3; 6th Javon Oliver, 49.32.

Females 15-17yrs- 1st Kami Roach, 33.5; 2nd Anjaleah Knowles, 40.07.

Males 15-17yrs – 1st Launy Duncombe, 31.3; 2nd Ayden Bain, 33.21; Enea Gervasini, 37.24.

Males U-23- 1st Felix Neely; 54.02; 2nd Barron Musgrove, 01.04.4

Masters Female – 1st Maria DeRose, 01.06.5; 2nd Suzy Eneas, 01.08.4; and 3rd Ilaria Gervasini, 01.13.3.

Masters Male – 1st Cameron Roach, 57min07; 2nd Keith Major, 57min40; 3rd Wayne Price 1hr 06.02; 4th Ricardo Grant 1hr 07.16; 5th Kordero St Cyr 1hr 07.23.

Elite Female - 1st Smobia Moreau, 1hr 06.19

Elite Male – 1st Kevin Daley, 57min 29; 2nd Leebert Gibbs, 1hr 10 sec; 3rd Marc Saulnier 1hr 05.13.