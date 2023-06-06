Student spotlight

Davaughn Major was named the Outstanding Senior Scholar of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at Central State University.

Davaughn, who graduated this month with a degree in jazz studies, has been committed to his musical education since childhood. At 12, he taught himself to play the saxophone by emulating his favorite records. After years of self-tutelage, Adrian D’Aguilar, a Bass player, began to mentor Major, providing him with the tools to play jazz

Playing a wide array of woodwind, keyboard, and percussion has allowed him to add his sound and sensibilities to a multitude of musical endeavors worldwide. He has performed with legendary artists like Giveton Gelin, Ralph Munnings, Sharmond Smith, Dion D Turnquest, Tino Richardson, Adrian D’Aguilar, Wynton Marsalis, and Duke Errol Strachan.

Davaughn has served as the assistant jazz band director for The Bahamas National Youth Orchestra, arranger for the Providence Jazz Band and The Bahamas Philharmonic Orchestra, and the 2022-23 Mister College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences. He has performed with Central State University Jazz Ensemble at Norfolk, Virginia Jazz Festival with Wynton Marsalis, and The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Ultimately, his artistic vision is to pay tribute to his ancestors and unify others by incorporating universal human experiences into sound. Davaughn has been accepted to a graduate program, which he will pursue in the fall.

