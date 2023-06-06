Union says revised diploma criteria creates greater inclusiveness

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Educators Counsellors and Allied Workers Union president defended the revised criteria for a high school diploma yesterday, saying the changes create greater inclusiveness for students with different learning styles.

Sandra Major, president of the BECAWU, who also served as a member of the Bahamas High School Diploma National Review Commission, dismissed criticism that the changed criteria lowered the education standards.

“Why would we in this season lower a standard if we are trying to make The Bahamas better?” she asked. “What we’re trying to do at the high school diploma is be inclusive. What we’ve never spoken to is the children with a different learning style.”

“You must understand some children are academic, some children learn with their hands. The difference does not make one better than the other. It makes each person an individual.”

Following the Ministry of Education’s announcement of the changed requirements, many Bahamians took to social media to express their disagreement with the new criteria for a high school diploma.

One Facebook user said: “That’s why a lot of our kids not aiming high because they know D is a pass grade, they just settle for that. I will make mines take it over, I don’t care if they are in grade 13.”

Another user said: “Standards just gon’ keep getting lower.”

One woman who claimed to be a teacher called the revised criteria “pathetic”.

Asked if teachers generally supported or opposed the new requirements, Ms Major said she hasn’t seen criticism among educators.

“No teacher has come so far and said anything negative about the changes. Most people were pleased that the credit was discontinued,” she said.

She said many people were happy the 27-credit hour requirement for students was removed. She said that students who fail a class would no longer be penalised was another major change that was well received.

“The persons who would say the standards have been lowered has to explain what that means because I don’t understand that,” she said. “Because the way it’s set up now, it means that we are causing children who are better at something else the equal opportunity to receive a high school diploma. Not all children are academic, but they must have math and English and whatever other subjects they are good in.”

Ms Major said a lot of students were failing high school because of “silly reasons”.

She noted the commission’s recommendation to reduce the punctuality and attendance rate to accommodate circumstances out of a student’s control.

She noted students had been penalised if their parents did not attend three parent-teacher conference meetings.

Despite the changes, Ms Major acknowledged some students may still not apply themselves fully.

“Teachers can only do so much,” she said. “We can take them as far as we can go, but if you don’t have the support of their parents to push their children in the correct direction, we’re still going to be fighting.”