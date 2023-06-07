Adrian Gibson says roads in Long Island are in ‘unacceptable’ shape

THE state of the roads in Long Island has been criticised by the local Member of Parliament, Adrian Gibson, who declared: “Enough is enough!”

Mr Gibson said in a statement yesterday: “Over the last 20 months, the roads in Long Island have deteriorated to a level that is simply unacceptable. Driving in Long Island has become a nightmarish experience.”

The MP called for potholes to be patched, and for the road in the north to be paved “who, quite frankly, has had more than adequate time to complete that project”. He said a barge with aggregate for the roadway had been offshore in Clarence Town weeks ago, but “more than enough time” had passed for the material to be offloaded.

He also called for a Ministry of Works officer to be provided for Long Island as part of an effort to tackle deterioration of infrastructure, adding: “What is the government waiting for?”

Mr Gibson signalled his intention to raise the issue during the Budget debate.

He said: “We are losing our vehicles due to the state of the roads. We are incurring incalculable damage to the undercarriage, the extension, to tyres/rims and shocks and other parts of our vehicles. This cannot continue. Accidents have become commonplace as a result of the state of affairs.”

He also highlighted a recent traffic incident, saying the island “nearly lost a young teacher as she made her way to school” yesterday, and blamed potholes.